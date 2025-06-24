Qatar Participates In Meetings Of 62Nd Session Of UNFCCC Subsidiary Bodies In Germany

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Berlin: The State of Qatar is participating in the Subsidiary Body for Scientific and Technological Advice and the Subsidiary Body for Implementation (SB 62) of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), currently being held in Bonn, Germany, and will runs until June 26, as part of the international community's preparations for the Conference of the Parties (COP30), scheduled to be held in Brazil at the end of 2025.

The State of Qatar is represented by an official delegation comprising several national entities, including the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Transport, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Qatar University, QatarEnergy, the Qatar Civil Aviation Authority, the Qatar General Electricity and Water Corporation, and the Ministry of Municipality.

Qatar's participation emphasizes its commitment to supporting international efforts to address the challenges of climate change and implement the Paris Agreement, as well as actively contributing to formulating global policies related to mitigating emissions and adapting to the effects of climate change, enhancing climate action financing, and improving the quality and transparency of national reports.

This year's Bonn Conference will discuss a number of key issues, especially updating Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs), activating the mechanisms of Article 6 of the Paris Agreement on international cooperation, supporting adaptation plans in developing and least developed countries, and developing transparency systems and climate data exchange among the participating countries.

The conference will also feature extensive workshops and discussion sessions with the participation of representatives from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), international research and financial institutions, and regional partners, with the aim of exchanging best practices in the fields of renewable energy, innovation, finance, and climate capacity building.

In this context, Qatar's delegation emphasized the importance of enhancing technology transfer and capacity-building initiatives in developing countries, and facilitating access to accurate climate data. It also affirmed Qatar's commitment to updating its national policies to achieve sustainable development and carbon neutrality, in line with the goals of Qatar National Vision 2030.

The SB62 Bonn Conference is a pivotal milestone in the roadmap to COP30, as its technical outcomes will help shape the final agreements expected in Brazil and provide an effective platform for exchanging views and coordinating positions among participating countries.