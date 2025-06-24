QR TIGER Highlights Explosive Growth Of Venmo QR Codes In Revolutionizing Business Payments

MENAFN - News Direct) New York, NY | June 24, 2025 08:46 AM Eastern Daylight Time

QR TIGER QR Code Generator, a global leader in QR code technology, announces a surge in the adoption of Venmo QR codes as contactless payments continue to transform commerce. With the QR code payment market projected to reach $51.58 billion by 2032, Venmo's user-friendly payment QR system is becoming a cornerstone in how modern businesses manage transactions.

In 2024, Venmo transactions rose by 8.9% year-over-year, marking a significant shift toward wallet-free commerce. Today, over 2 million U.S. sellers accept Venmo as a payment option, with 65% of users actively scanning payment QR codes.

“QR code-based payments have redefined the customer experience by blending speed, safety, and convenience,” said Edrian Ostulano, PR and Communications Manager at QR TIGER.“Venmo QR codes demonstrate how businesses can streamline transactions while enhancing trust and transparency with customers.”

QR Code Payments Are Replacing Traditional Checkout

With over 91% of iOS and 86% of Android devices equipped with QR scanners, consumers are gravitating toward platforms that integrate seamlessly with their devices. Venmo's QR code payment feature, first launched in 2017, is now a dominant force in the U.S. mobile payments ecosystem.

Beyond Venmo, other platforms such as Apple Pay and Google Pay are rapidly following suit with QR code integration - validating that QR-based payments are not just a trend, but the new normal.

Businesses Are Leveraging Venmo QR Codes

Venmo's business profiles automatically generate a unique QR code, allowing merchants to accept payments instantly without requiring specialized hardware.

Businesses can:



Print QR codes on menus, signs, or displays

Share payment codes through social media Customize QR codes for branding using tools like QR TIGER

Once scanned, customers see the business name and payment details. With one tap , the transaction is complete. Built-in social notifications alert both parties, eliminating the need for manual confirmations or screenshots.

Instant verification, PIN or biometric security, and data encryption ensure each transaction is protected end-to-end.

QR Payments Offer Speed, Security, and Scalability

Venmo QR codes empower businesses of all sizes to modernize checkout processes:



Faster settlements: Transactions are processed in seconds

Secure by design: Encrypted codes, device fingerprinting, and fraud detection protocols Frictionless UX: No need for card readers or point-of-sale terminals

As QR code payment usage is expected to exceed two billion users globally by 2025, QR TIGER anticipates even broader adoption across retail, dining, services, and pop-up commerce.

About QR TIGER QR Code Generator

QR TIGER is a leading QR code generator platform trusted by brands and businesses worldwide. It offers dynamic, customizable, and secure QR code solutions for payments, marketing, contactless check-ins, and more. QR TIGER enables users to generate high-performance QR codes that are trackable, brandable, and compatible across devices.

