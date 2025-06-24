Briggs Coffee Brewer Provides Affordable, Eco-Friendly Coffee Brewing Solution

Briggs Coffee Brewer aims to reduce plastic waste while keeping brewing costs low.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In a world where billions of cups of coffee are consumed annually, the hidden costs of the daily brew-ranging from plastic waste to price markups-are brewing a problem. The Briggs Soft Pod Brewer tackles that challenge head-on, offering a more innovative and sustainable way to enjoy coffee without compromising on taste, convenience, or conscience.

For more information about the Briggs Coffee Brewer, click here:

“The Briggs Coffee Brewer isn't just another coffee maker; it's an affordable, eco-friendly alternative to wasteful single-serve machines like Keurig. Consumers and the environment deserve a smarter solution to a growing problem, and Briggs delivers exactly that,” says Alan Crosby, founder of Briggs Coffee Company .

Each year, Americans drink a staggering 146 billion cups of coffee, while the U.K. consumes around 34.7 billion cups. Yet most of these are purchased on the go, fueling a coffee culture that is convenient but costly. Between disposable cups, single-use pods, and daily drive-thru routines, the financial and environmental toll is steep.

“We're not just selling a coffee maker,” says Crosby.“We're inviting people to rethink their relationship with coffee, where it comes from, what it costs, and how it impacts the world around us.”

According to Business Insider , coffee giants like Keurig and Nespresso produce nearly 50 billion single-serve pods each year, most of which are notoriously hard to recycle. Even Keurig acknowledges this on its packaging.

The Briggs Coffee Brewer is designed with sustainability and savings in mind. Unlike pod-based systems that contribute to landfill overload and price-per-cup inflation, Briggs promotes reusable filters, long-lasting components, and energy-efficient brewing, delivering the flavor of a high-end café without the waste or daily cost.

And the savings are substantial. Statistics show that the average American coffee drinker spends more than $1,200 per year on to-go coffee. Crosby says home brewing with Briggs can cut that figure by over 70%, while helping reduce the more than 25 billion single-use cups discarded annually.

“Coffee culture has become synonymous with convenience, but that convenience hides a cost, financially, environmentally, and even emotionally,” Crosby explains.“We want to bring mindfulness back to the morning cup.”

Crosby notes that while coffee prices continue to rise, demand remains strong due to its numerous benefits, including increased energy and long-term health gains. A new University of Toronto study even links drinking 2–4 cups daily to healthier aging.

“People won't give up coffee,” he says.“The smarter move is to brew it affordably, and that's exactly what the Briggs Coffee Brewer offers.”

For more information, visit or follow @BriggsCoffee on Instagram and Twitter.

Amanda Kent

Boundless Media USA

+1 313-403-5636

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.