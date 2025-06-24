Aerofex Launches Thrust Vectoring Evaluation Kit For Researchers, Universities, And Oems

A rapid sequence of images showing the Thrust Vectoring Evaluation Kit propulsor being put through its paces on a test bench

Innovative Flight-Ready Kit Enables Single-Axis Vectoring of Aircraft Propellers to Advance Aerial Vehicle Research and Development

REDONDO BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Aerofex, the developer of transformational thrust vectoring technology for UAVs and aerial robotics , today announced the launch of its Thrust Vectoring Evaluation Kit designed for researchers, universities, and OEMs. The kit provides everything required to characterize vectored thrust for specific applications and represents the simplest embodiment of the technology, enabling single-axis vectoring of an unshrouded aircraft propeller.

The flight-worthy kit consists of three primary assemblies along with comprehensive integration supplies, allowing researchers and developers to quickly begin testing and evaluating thrust vectoring capabilities. This launch is timely, as existing drone platform technology appears to have reached its apex, with many manufacturers struggling to differentiate themselves from their competition, or to significantly advance performance beyond the current state of the art.

Empowering Innovation Across Industries

The Evaluation Kit is specifically designed to support research and development initiatives across multiple sectors. This new capability allows drone manufacturers to scale beyond current limitations and unlock a new generation of unmanned aerial applications, particularly in the field of industrial-scale aerial robotics, including construction, agriculture, and logistics.

Technical Innovation Leadership

The launch coincides with Aerofex's continued leadership in thrust vectoring propulsion and control. Chief Technology Officer Mark De Roche will present a technical paper titled "Thrust Vector Control of Propeller Driven Craft" at the 2025 AIAA AVIATION Forum on July 23, 2025, highlighting the company's ongoing contributions to aero technology advancement.

The release of the kit precedes the flight test campaign of Aerofex's 200-600 lbs capacity dual propulsor testbed, that is enabled by a more sophisticated ducted version of the technology.

The technology is protected by seven patents both in force and pending in the US and internationally, demonstrating Aerofex's commitment to innovation in the thrust vectoring space.

Availability and Integration

The Thrust Vectoring Evaluation Kit is now available for domestic researchers, universities, and OEMs seeking to advance their understanding of the capabilities enabled by thrust vectoring. International orders will be available for delivery beginning in August 2025.

Integration engineering services and digital models are available to all customers in advance of kit shipments. Ongoing technology advancements will be provided to existing kit users as well as a flight control toolset currently in development.

About Aerofex

Aerofex is the developer of revolutionary thrust vectoring technology that equips propeller-driven craft with unprecedented levels of stability, control, and efficiency. The company's mission is to enable manufacturers to scale beyond current technological limitations through integrated propulsion and control solutions that address the inherent issues with traditional methods that have limited the sector's advancement.

For more information about the Thrust Vectoring Evaluation Kit and Aerofex's thrust vectoring propulsor technology, visit aerofex/tvp-eval-kit/ .

