Verinext Named HPE Storage Solution Provider Of The Year, 2025

Award recognizes Verinext's innovation, growth, and customer impact with HPE storage solutions across hybrid and next-gen infrastructure environments

PHILADELPHIA, June 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Verinext, the company that delivers transformative business outcomes through technology and services for everything that comes next, today announced that it has been recognized as the HPE Storage Solution Provider of the Year, 2025.

The award was presented to Verinext during HPE Partner Growth Summit 2025 in Las Vegas on Monday night during HPE's Partner of the Year Awards 2025 . These awards honor HPE partners who have demonstrated outstanding dedication and success in providing value to their customers throughout their digital transformation journeys. The recognition is awarded to HPE partners who have achieved exceptional performance in financial results, innovative solutions, and significant business outcomes.

"We are honored to be named HPE Storage Solution Provider of the Year, a recognition that reflects our team's deep expertise and strong commitment to driving impactful outcomes for our customers," said Ashby Lincoln, President of Verinext. "Our long-standing partnership with HPE continues to fuel innovation and deliver the performance, scalability and resilience our clients depend on."

"The 2025 HPE Partner Awards celebrate the commitment of our partners in achieving outstanding business outcomes for their customers," said Simon Ewington, SVP of Worldwide Channel & Partner Ecosystem, HPE. "By recognizing the significant investments these partners have made in HPE innovation, we can highlight the exceptional results we achieve together for our customers and reaffirm our commitment to our partners."

As a longstanding HPE Platinum Partner, Verinext offers HPE storage solutions as part of the comprehensive Verinext suite of data protection and hybrid infrastructure solutions that are designed to solve business challenges through the intelligent application of next-generation technology.

About Verinext

Verinext delivers transformative business outcomes through technology and services so customers are ready for everything that comes next. From intelligently automating time-consuming tasks and protecting data assets to securing infrastructure and improving customer experiences, Verinext activates the innovation that makes technology truly work so businesses can make their next move with confidence. With five offices across the south and northeast, Verinext is backed by Mill Point Capital LLC. Learn more at verinext.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE: HPE ) is a global technology leader focused on developing intelligent solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company innovates across networking, hybrid cloud, and AI to help customers develop new business models, engage in new ways, and increase operational performance. For more information, visit: .

SOURCE Verinext

