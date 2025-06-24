UFA Foundation Announces Second Annual Rural Communities Grant Program In Support Of The Agricultural Community

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) The UFA Agricultural Community Foundation (UFA Foundation) is proud to announce the launch of its second annual Rural Communities (RC) Grant Program

- UFA Foundation Advisory Board Chair, Kevin Hoppins. CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, June 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The UFA Agricultural Community Foundation (UFA Foundation) is proud to announce the launch of its second annual Rural Communities (RC) Grant Program, reaffirming its commitment to strengthening rural life through investments in education, recreation and culture.Charitable and non-profit organizations, along with community service-oriented co-operatives, are invited to apply for a $10,000 to $40,000 funding grant for capital projects that support recreational, educational, and cultural facilities and programs, enriching rural life in the agricultural community. In total, $100,000 in funding grants will be awarded in 2025.“The UFA Agricultural Community Foundation was built on the fundamental belief that we are stronger when we work together,” says Kimberly MacDonald, UFA Manager, Community Investment.“Through the Rural Communities Grant Program, the UFA Foundation is investing in the agricultural community by supporting rural capital projects that will be most impactful to its members.”“The Rural Communities Grant Program enables the UFA Agricultural Community Foundation to dedicate funding to build and improve facilities that are integral to rural life in the agricultural community,” says UFA Foundation Advisory Board Chair, Kevin Hoppins.“We are not just investing in capital projects. We are investing in a legacy of growth and opportunity in the agricultural community for generations to come.”Applications for the 2025 RC Grant Program will be accepted online from June 13 to August 31, 2025, with recipients announced in October 2025. Interested organizations can learn more and apply by visiting the RC Grant Program section at UFAFoundation.In its inaugural year in 2024, the RC Grant Program awarded $100,000 to four outstanding local capital projects: the Kneehill Historical Society, Rimbey Agricultural Society, Weyburn Agricultural Society, and the Wrentham Community Centre. These projects exemplify the spirit of rural resilience and community enrichment.The RC Grant funding program represents a portion of the UFA Foundation's 2025 funding commitment of $1 million. Through this program and other initiatives, the UFA Foundation will invest in programs that enhance and sustain rural living, build resilience and strengthen local economies.

