New Children's Book Milo's Superpower Inspires Kids To Embrace Their Unique Talents And Spread Joy
"Milo's Superpower" offers more than just a charming story; it's a wonderful tool for parents and educators to foster discussions about emotional intelligence, empathy, and the joy of spreading positivity. Through Milo's journey, children learn that even small acts of kindness can create ripples of happiness, and that reframing thoughts and looking on the bright side can help overcome challenges.
About the Authors:
Mark Perloe , a retired IVF specialist with over three decades of medical experience, now spends his time spreading smiles alongside his therapy dog, Andrew, and his grandsons. He's thrilled to share his first children's book, inspired by his love for family and making a positive impact.
Justine Perloe , a passionate second-grade teacher and photography enthusiast, brings her love for storytelling and children's learning into every page of "Milo's Superpower." She's excited to share this uplifting story with young readers and their families.
Debbie Nolasco , a creative art teacher, brings her expertise in children's art and illustrations to this story. She loves to fill the world with her own drawings, paintings, and cartoons in her spare time. She is excited to be working on her first children's book.
Key Lessons from "Milo's Superpower":
-
Every child has a superpower
A smile can go a long way
Laughter helps us through tough times
Reframing thoughts and perspectives
Looking on the bright side of every situation
Perfect for families, classrooms, and anyone who believes in the magic of kindness, "Milo's Superpower" is an inspiring read that celebrates the simple yet powerful act of spreading joy. It's a wonderful story to share with children, helping them discover and embrace their own unique qualities while fostering a more compassionate world.
Available now at major bookstores, online retailers, and through the publisher .
Paperback ISBN 979-8-218-67621-6; Hardcover ISBN 979-8-218-67622-3 (available soon)
For more information, review copies, or interview requests, please contact:
Mark Perloe
[email protected]
404-561-2229
