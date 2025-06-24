Brightstar Care Founder Shelly Sun Berkowitz Launches Founder 2 Founder, A Strategic Advisory Firm Helping Entrepreneurs Navigate Accelerated Growth And Successful Exits

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NASHVILLE, Tenn., June 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Franchise veteran and visionary entrepreneur, Shelly Sun Berkowitz, founder of the nationally recognized BrightStar Care brand, today announced the launch of her latest venture: Founder 2 Founder . Her new advisory firm is designed to help founders scale, plan for succession, and navigate successful exits.

Founder 2 Founder offers personalized guidance for founders targeting $5 million or more in EBITDA within 24 months. With an approach grounded in real founder experience, it helps entrepreneurs and franchisors confidently navigate complex transitions, whether scaling, preparing for succession, or planning a partial or full exit. Leveraging lessons from her own journey of building and selling BrightStar Care , Shelly provides strategic advice rooted in deep operational expertise. She is keenly attuned to the emotional and personal complexities that come with founder-led decisions. Acting as a confidential advisor, she offers discreet, empathetic support during pivotal moments. Shelly puts a critical emphasis on helping the founder prepare for life post-sale including the role they want, the protections they need and technology separation ahead of approving any deal. With a strong commitment to empowering female founders, the firm is excited to help women overcome systemic challenges and grow their businesses with greater confidence and clarity.

“Selling part or all of your business is never just a financial decision. It's personal. It's emotional. And it's incredibly complex,” said Shelly Sun Berkowitz, Founder and CEO of Founder 2 Founder.“Having built and sold a national franchise brand, I've lived it. And now I'm here to help others do the same with clarity and confidence.”

Shelly brings a proven track record of scaling and transitioning businesses at the highest level. With Founder 2 Founder, she is creating a trusted resource for entrepreneurs seeking strategic, founder-first support through their most pivotal business moments.

About Founder 2 Founder

Founder 2 Founder is a high-touch advisory firm founded by Shelly Sun Berkowitz to support entrepreneurs through the most complex transitions in their business journey-from scaling to succession to successful exits. Focused on founders of companies projected to reach $5M+ EBITDA, the firm offers personalized, confidential advice rooted in actual founder experience. Founder 2 Founder is committed to championing women entrepreneurs and helping all founders protect, grow, and transition their business legacies with confidence and clarity. Follow Founder 2 Founder on LinkedIn and Instagram . For more information, visit .

About Shelly Sun Berkowitz

Shelly Sun Berkowitz is the Founder and Executive Chairwoman of BrightStar Care , a national home healthcare and medical staffing company she launched in 2002 to deliver compassionate, high-quality care to families across the country. What began as a personal mission grew into a franchise system with more than 400 locations, employing over 20,000 professionals and generating $750 million in system-wide revenue.

In early 2025, Shelly sold a majority stake in BrightStar to Peak Rock Capital . She remains a material shareholder and active board member. Post-sale, her focus has shifted to investing in non-food franchises and helping other founders-especially women entrepreneurs-prepare for and navigate the complexities of scaling, selling, and stewarding their business legacies.

