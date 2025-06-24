SHIPLEY DO-NUTS BRINGS BACK THE DONUT DASH TO FIGHT CHILDHOOD HUNGER

Texas donut icon partners with Kids' Meals for 10K, 5K and kids run in Houston on Oct. 18

HOUSTON, June 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Houston's iconic Shipley Do-Nuts is lacing up for a sweet cause as it opens registration for the Donut Das , to be held on Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025, at Sam Houston Race Park.

The family-friendly event will feature 10K and 5K races plus a kids dash, with proceeds benefiting Kids' Meals , a local nonprofit fighting childhood hunger in the Houston area.

The race kicks off at 7 a.m. with the 10K start, followed by the 5K at 8 a.m. An award ceremony will be held at 9 a.m., and the kids dash caps off the event at 9:45 a.m. All in-person participants will receive a donut-inspired race shirt, a finisher medal and complimentary Shipley Do-Nuts goodies at stops along the route and at the finish, while supplies last.

"This will be the most delicious run of the year, and we look forward to seeing running clubs, families and friends join us at the Sam Houston Race Park for a fun day in support of a great cause," said Flynn Dekker, Shipley Do-Nuts CEO. "This event combines our love for our hometown with our commitment to helping end childhood hunger in Houston. Plus, there's no better way to fuel up for a race than with fresh Shipley Do-Nuts."

Harris County has the highest rate of child food insecurity among the nation's highly populated areas, with more than 100,000 preschool-aged children - or 1 out of 4 - who may not know where their next meal is coming from.

Shipley will donate a portion of all registration fees to Kids' Meals, which delivers free, healthy meals to the doorsteps of more than 9,000 food-insecure, preschool-aged children across Greater Houston. Every $2 provides a healthy meal for a child.

Registration is now open at . Those unable to participate but interested in supporting the cause can donate directly to Kids' Meals .

About Shipley Do-Nuts

Founded in 1936, Houston-based Shipley Do-Nuts is one of the nation's oldest and largest donut brands, with more than 375 company-owned and franchised restaurants across 14 states, serving up its famous donuts, coffee and kolaches to generations of guests. Shipley is ranked No. 121 on Entrepreneur magazine's Franchise 500® 2025 list, is No. 1 in its category and is No. 147 on the Technomic 2024 Top 500 . For franchising information, visit ownashipleydonuts . Follow Shipley on Instagram and Facebook @ShipleyDonuts, and sign up for Shipley Sweet Rewards at ShipleyDonuts/rewards to unlock free donuts, discounted coffee, exclusive merchandise and more.

Media Contact:

Ashley Lennington, SPM Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE Shipley Do-Nuts

