Bectran's New Credit Review Workflow-Auto-Target High-Risk Accounts

CHICAGO, June 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bectran, Inc., the connected intelligence platform for end-to-end credit, collections, and AR management, today announced expanded automation capabilities within its credit review module, reinforcing credit departments with a new way to prioritize, track, and schedule accounts without manual involvement.

“Risk reviews often occur too late-or focus on the wrong accounts,” says Louis Ifeguni, CEO at Bectran.“Our new workflow draws from diverse live data streams to flag which customers require attention-and when. It helps teams act sooner, avoid costly decisions, and stay ahead of risk.”

Intelligent Trend Analysis and Review Triggers

Maintaining timely and consistent credit reviews is a persistent challenge-especially for credit departments overseeing thousands of accounts of varying sizes and complexities across multiple business groups. Without centralized visibility into pending, overdue, and completed reviews, departments face inconsistent review cycles, uneven policy enforcement, and misaligned account prioritization.

“When accounts are not reviewed regularly-or when significant financial changes go unnoticed-exposure to defaults, fraud losses, bad debt, and disputes greatly increase,” says Ali Kidwai, Bectran's Head of Product and Engineering.

To prevent delays or missed reviews, Bectran's trend analysis monitors key customer metrics, automatically scheduling a review when risk indicators cross preset limits-eliminating the need for hands-on management. Not only capable of tracking short term changes, Bectran's trend analysis identifies variations across multi-month or year-long timeframes, enabling a wider period of context in which to assess a customer's performance and schedule a review.

Accounting for nuances and exceptions, multi-layered modeling acts as a cascading verification system, ensuring reviews are automatically triggered only for accounts that meet all established criteria. With these additions, credit teams can shift their focus from tracking reviews to making strategic decisions that protect cash flow and reduce exposure.

Customizable Review Automation Models

To complement the responsibilities of credit managers and the varying needs across account levels, Bectran now supports multiple approaches to automated reviews. Businesses can define trigger criteria and assign variables based on industry, company size, location, business unit, risk profile, and more. In defining their approach, businesses can draw from Bectran's breadth of experience analyzing optimal credit review models for their industry, enabling initial models to be strategically aligned prior to implementation.

The enhanced credit review module brings enterprise-grade oversight and automation-regardless of your team's size, industry, or scale of operations.

About Bectran

Bectran is the creator of Intelligent CreditOps-an enterprise-grade solution that modernizes the core of credit, collections, and receivables. While most finance tools are fragmented or retrofitted, Bectran offers a unified foundation, purpose-built to automate routine and deeply analytical processes, connect real-time data, and scale credit operations with confidence.

Trusted by finance teams at every stage of growth-from mid-market leaders to Fortune 100 enterprises-Bectran replaces manual, error-prone processes with intelligent, adaptable workflows across the order-to-cash cycle, giving companies the clarity, control, and confidence to drive growth without increasing risk.

