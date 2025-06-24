Texas State Highway 130 To Deploy H.E.L.P.® Digital Alerts To Protect Road Crews And Drivers

Texas State Highway 130 Logo

- Ananth Prasad, CEO of SH 130 Concession Company

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- SH 130 Concession Company , the private operator of the 41-mile southern 130 toll road in Texas, is taking a major step toward improving roadway safety and traffic efficiency by becoming the first highway operator in the state to deploy Emergency Safety Solutions ' (ESS) H.E.L.P.® Digital Alert features across its service fleet.

As the fastest and most reliable route between Austin and San Antonio, State Highway 130 plays a critical role in Central Texas mobility. Ensuring the safety of roadway crews and the motoring public is vital on this important transportation corridor. The integration of H.E.L.P.® Digital Alerts supports SH 130's mission to deliver a world-class roadway experience grounded in safety, reliability, and operational excellence.

H.E.L.P. Digital Alerts are delivered to approaching motorists through ESS's H.E.L.P.® Alert NetworkTM – an intelligent, algorithm-driven infrastructure designed to protect vulnerable vehicles and individuals on the roadway. The system collects, calculates, and distributes critical hazard data from connected vehicles, work zones, fleet platforms and emergency systems. It then delivers trusted, highly relevant information to navigation apps and in-vehicle displays with exceptional speed and accuracy, helping reduce the risk of high-speed collisions – particularly in work zones and roadside stop scenarios.

“Equipping our fleet with H.E.L.P.® Digital Alerts reflects our commitment to protecting our team members and motorists who rely on SH 130 every day,” said Ananth Prasad, CEO of SH 130 Concession Company.“We are proud to be the first infrastructure-support deployment of H.E.L.P. Digital Alerts in Texas. This is a powerful safety innovation that fits squarely with our goals for operational excellence, safety leadership, and delivering the best possible driving experience.”

With this deployment, SH 130 Concession Company will:

.Increase early warning time for motorists approaching stopped SH 130 work crews

.Reduce the likelihood of secondary crashes

.Support uninterrupted travel and toll operations by minimizing roadside incidents

“SH 130 Concession Company is demonstrating exceptional leadership in advancing roadway safety through innovation,” said David Tucker, founder and chairman of Emergency Safety Solutions.“I applaud Ananth Prasad and the SH 130 leadership team for their bold vision and unwavering commitment to safety. We're honored to partner with them to make this corridor safer for every driver and roadway worker who travels this vital Texas route.”

This milestone marks a significant advancement in Texas roadway safety and positions SH 130 Concession Company as a regional leader in providing a digitally connected infrastructure to safeguard both its workforce and the traveling public.

About SH 130 Concession Company

SH 130 Concession Co. operates and maintains Segments 5 & 6 of SH 130 from Mustang Ridge to Seguin, Texas. The 41-mile section of the toll road immediately south of Austin offers a speed limit of 85 MPH. The road is owned by the State of Texas, which has leased the facility to SH 130 Concession Company until 2062.

About ESS

Emergency Safety Solutions (ESS) is a Houston-based certified minority-owned company revolutionizing roadway safety through its patented H.E.L.P.® technologies. ESS delivers intelligent advanced lighting and real-time digital alerts as advance warnings to protect vulnerable passenger and commercial vehicles, emergency responders, and roadway workers. ESS' H.E.L.P. Alert NetworkTM enables a globally connected roadway safety system that helps prevent crashes and save lives. Learn more at .

