Proceedings of the extraordinary general meeting of Spar Nord Bank A/S and changes to the Executive Board

At the extraordinary general meeting held on 24 June 2025, the following resolutions were passed:



Election of members to the Board of Directors

Amendments to the Articles of Association



All existing members of the Board of Directors elected by the general meeting resigned from the Board of Directors. Michael Rasmussen, Anders Jensen, Tonny Thierry Andersen, Pernille Sindby, and David Hellemann were elected as new members of the Board of Directors. The Board of Directors also consists of the following employee representatives: Jannie Merete Thorsø Skovsen, Gitte Holmgaard Sørensen, and Rikke Marie Jacobsen Christiansen.

At the subsequent Board meeting, the Board of Directors constituted itself with Michael Rasmussen as Chairman and Anders Jensen as Vice Chairman.

Removal of the auditor and election of a new auditor

It was resolved to remove the company's auditor, Deloitte Statsautoriseret Revisionspartnerselskab, and EY Godkendt Revisionspartnerselskab was elected as the new auditor to audit the company's annual financial statements and to issue a statement on the company's sustainability reporting.

Amendments to the Articles of Association

It was resolved to amend the company's Articles of Association in accordance with the proposal set out in the notice convening the meeting dated 2 June 2025.

Changes to the Executive Board

At the subsequent Board meeting, the Board of Directors appointed Søren Kviesgaard and Dan Erik Krarup Sørensen to the company's Executive Board, while Lasse Nyby and John Lundsgaard resigned from the Executive Board. The Executive Board also consists of Martin Kudsk Rasmussen and Carsten Levring Jakobsen.

Søren Kviesgaard holds an MSc (Business Administration and Auditing) from Aarhus School of Business and is a state-authorized public accountant. He joined the Nykredit Group in 2016 from a position as partner at PwC and has since held the position of Executive Vice President of Corporates & Institutions. He was previously Senior Executive Director of FIH Erhvervsbank. Søren has been a member of the Executive Board of Nykredit Bank A/S since 2023.

Dan Erik Krarup Sørensen holds a PhD in Mathematics from the Technical University of Denmark and a Graduate Diploma in Finance from Copenhagen Business School. He joined the Nykredit Group in 1997 from a position as assistant professor of mathematics at the Technical University of Denmark and has, among other positions, been Vice Executive Director with responsibility for risk management, capital and regulatory affairs. Dan has been a member of the Executive Board of Nykredit Bank A/S since 2015.

