Russia, Cuba Plan Strengthening Trade in Latin America
(MENAFN) Russia and Cuba are collaborating to establish a shared logistics center at the Caribbean country’s most vital deep-water harbor, as reported by a news agency on Monday.
This endeavor is intended to enhance trade exchanges between Moscow and Latin American nations.
The initiative was confirmed during the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF 2025), which concluded the previous week.
The project’s primary objective is to simplify and improve the movement of goods between the two regions.
Tatyana Mashkova, who leads Russia’s National Committee for Economic Cooperation with Latin American Countries, explained that both nations are working “in parallel” to construct the logistics facility at Cuba’s Port of Mariel.
Located at the entrance of the Gulf of Mexico, Mariel includes a container terminal, a free-trade area, advanced storage facilities, and railway connections.
The port also provides appealing tax incentives and customs advantages intended to attract investors and boost domestic manufacturing.
A number of Russian businesses are already active in this zone.
Mashkova noted that Russian and Cuban entrepreneurs are additionally exploring possibilities to deepen monetary collaboration, supported by the Russian Export Center.
The ambition is to improve two-way commerce and lessen transportation and logistical challenges.
“Our companies could benefit from this Cuban platform to deliver their goods more actively throughout the region,” she stated, highlighting prospects in both Central America and the Caribbean.
