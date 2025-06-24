Becausal Adopts The IAB Diligence Platform And Deepens Global Data Privacy Leadership With Adherence To Both EU's AI Act And Digital Services Act Focused On Ad Transparency

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Becausal's Auditable AITM Platform Delivers Full Explainability and User Control

NEW YORK, June 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Becausal , the leader in Causal AI-based data solutions and audience intelligence for CPG brands and agencies, today announced its adoption of the IAB Diligence Platform, powered by SafeGuard Privacy . This strategic move reflects Becausal's ongoing commitment to privacy, transparency and responsible data practices in today's complex adtech regulatory environment.

The IAB Diligence Platform is the digital advertising industry's leading solution for streamlining data privacy compliance and facilitating secure, standardized information sharing among digital advertising partners. It provides a standardized, scalable approach to privacy diligence, enabling businesses to efficiently assess their compliance practices and manage third-party vendors. With 19 comprehensive state privacy laws currently in effect, the digital advertising industry faces increasing regulatory scrutiny. By leveraging this platform, Becausal ensures that its data handling practices align with the latest legal requirements, fostering trust among consumers and partners alike.

In addition to aligning with U.S. regulatory frameworks, Becausal's platform is also fully compliant with the European Union's (EU) AI Act as well as the Digital Services Act (DSA) -one of the world's most stringent consumer privacy laws. Article 26 of the DSA requires that users understand why they are seeing specific ads and how to modify targeting parameters. Becausal's Auditable AITM platform enables compliance with this requirement by revealing the exact decisioning logic-such as the key features influencing the ad's target audience - and empowers users with the ability to change these parameters, bringing a new level of transparency, explainability, and user control to digital advertising.

“Compliance isn't just about checking boxes-it's about giving consumers true transparency and control over how their data is used,” said Chuck Ennis, chief commercial officer of Becausal.“Becausal's Auditable AITM platform ensures users not only understand how and why ads reach them, but they also have the ability to influence the process. By integrating the IAB Diligence Platform into our operations, we are proactively safeguarding consumer data while maintaining the highest standards of privacy diligence."

Key benefits of the IAB Diligence Platform include:



Industry-Specific Privacy Assessments – Tailored questionnaires designed for digital advertising participants, ensuring thorough third-party due diligence.

Efficiency and Scalability – Automated compliance workflows reduce repetitive tasks and streamline vendor assessments. Regulatory Alignment – Continuous updates to reflect evolving privacy laws, including the Protecting Americans' Data from Foreign Adversaries Act and the Multi-State Privacy Agreement (MSPA).



“By adopting this solution, Becausal reinforces its dedication to consumer privacy, regulatory compliance, and ethical data practices ,” said Michael Hahn, Executive Vice President and General Counsel, IAB.“As privacy laws continue to evolve, Becausal remains committed to staying ahead of industry standards and ensuring responsible data stewardship.”

“In today's digital advertising ecosystem, transparency and accountability are more critical than ever,” said Richy Glassberg, Co-Founder and CEO of SafeGuard Privacy.“By using the IAB Diligence Platform, companies are embracing a smarter, standardized approach to privacy compliance-one that builds trust with partners, protects consumers, and helps the entire industry operate more efficiently and responsibly."

The IAB Diligence Platform was introduced in 2024 and is now used by hundreds of companies in the digital ecosystem. To learn more, please visit .

About Becausal

Becausal provides privacy-first, transparent audience intelligence solutions powered by advanced Causal AI. Built on the principles of data and model transparency, verified data provenance and auditable measurement, Becausal enables brands, retailers, agencies and platforms to move beyond predictive assumptions to provable, actionable insights. Formerly Scanbuy's established data division, Becausal delivers measurable results trusted by leading global brands, defining a new standard in ethical, accountable and high-performance advertising data.

About the IAB

The Interactive Advertising Bureau empowers the media and marketing industries to thrive in the digital economy. Its membership comprises more than 700 leading media companies, brands, agencies, and technology firms responsible for selling, delivering, and optimizing digital ad marketing campaigns. The trade group fields critical research on interactive advertising, while also educating brands, agencies, and the wider business community on the importance of digital marketing. In affiliation with the IAB Tech Lab, IAB develops technical standards and solutions. IAB is committed to professional development and elevating the knowledge, skills, expertise, and collaboration of the workforce across the industry. Through the work of its public policy office in Washington, D.C., the trade association advocates for its members and promotes the value of the interactive advertising industry to legislators and policymakers. Founded in 1996, IAB is headquartered in New York City.

About SafeGuard Privacy

SafeGuard Privacy is the only privacy compliance solution purpose-built for companies that use consumer data. It's the first legal assessment and vendor management platform for top global brands, publishers, and AdTech, and we power the IAB Diligence Platform. Industry-specific, comprehensive, and fully auditable, we make it easy for buyers and sellers to accelerate growth while staying ahead of fast-changing privacy risks. For more information, visit .

