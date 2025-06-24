KING's HAWAIIAN UNVEILS BOLD NEW LOGO AND PACKAGING TO CELEBRATE 75 YEARS OF SHARING IRRESISTIBLE BAKED GOODS

Refreshed Visual Identity and New In-Store Creative Will Help Usher in the Next 75 Years of King's Hawaiian Being One of America's Most Beloved Brands

LOS ANGELES, June 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- King's Hawaiian®, maker of the No. 1 dinner roll in America, is celebrating the company's 75th anniversary by unveiling a new look that is rolling out across digital and social channels today, along with new packaging that will be introduced at retail in early July.

King's Hawaiian's new visual identity will extend across all touch points as it rolls out this summer.

The full portfolio of King's Hawaiian products will now be sporting updated packaging, including a new logo that mirrors the softness of the baked goods.

The new King's Hawaiian logo design incorporates soft curves and updated packaging features a new ribbon motif inspired by native Hawaiian flowers, wrapping each product like a gift.

King's Hawaiian has been bringing family and friends together for 75 years, and the brand's new visual identity reflects the sense of community that is at the heart of the company's heritage.

King's Hawaiian's new look is rolling out across digital and social channels on June 24, 2025.

The new King's Hawaiian packaging will be introduced at retail in early July.

The company has been bringing people together since 1950 when Robert Taira opened his first bakery in Hilo, Hawaii. Still family-owned and operated to this day, King's Hawaiian continues to use the same secret recipe for its signature sweet rolls and company success that was first established more than seven decades ago.

"As we mark the milestone of King's Hawaiian's 75th anniversary, we want to not just look back at the company's past, but think about the next 75 years as well," said Raouf Moussa, Chief Marketing Officer at King's Hawaiian. "This felt like the perfect time to evolve our visual identity so that our brand look and feel reflects the warmth, good times and Aloha Spirit that has come to define King's Hawaiian with modern flourishes that will stand the test of time."

The brand's new look pays homage to its rich heritage while inviting a new generation to experience the irresistibly delicious products that continue to bring family and friends together.

"Everything about this refresh was done with purpose," said Liz Bondor, Head of Creative at King's Hawaiian. "As we approached the evolution of the brand, we set out to honor our heritage while infusing it with a vibrant new energy. In collaboration with our creative partner, Mrs&Mr, we evolved the design of the King's Hawaiian crown – one of our most distinctive brand assets – to reflect the qualities of our iconic Original Hawaiian Sweet Rolls: soft, warm and oven-baked."

Orange remains at the heart of King's Hawaiian packaging, framing each bag and showcasing the signature see-through window that reveals the product's beloved fluffiness inside. Complementing this iconic orange is a vibrant new color palette of red, yellow, gold and cream – drawn from the joy of the brand's community and the richness of its Hawaiian heritage. A ribbon motif inspired by native Hawaiian flowers now adorns every package, serving as a gift-like detail that honors the brand's heritage and elevates its everyday products. The refreshed look is further enhanced by an eclectic new typography system, which adds a playful and welcoming character to the overall brand expression.

For more information about King's Hawaiian products and details on where to purchase them, as well as additional details about the company's history, visit .

About KING'S HAWAIIAN

Founded 75 years ago in Hilo, Hawaii, by Robert R. Taira, KING'S HAWAIIAN is a family-owned business that has been dedicated to providing Hawaii-inspired foods made with original recipes and Aloha Spirit for three generations. KING'S HAWAIIAN makes the #1 branded roll in the United States, along with other irresistible products that inspire joyous food experiences people can't resist being a part of, including slider buns, hamburger buns, soft pretzel bites and more.

The soft and fluffy texture and perfect touch of sweetness of KING'S HAWAIIAN bread add even more fun and excitement to occasions big and small, including everyday meals and snacking, bringing loved ones together. For more information, visit the company's website at , or find KING'S HAWAIIAN on Facebook , Instagram and X .

SOURCE King's Hawaiian

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED