Azoteq Expands Haptic Portfolio With IQS391 And IQS397 Integrated Circuits

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Azoteq, a global leader in sensing and haptic technology, announces the release of two new integrated circuits (ICs) designed for precision tactile feedback: the IQS391 Haptic Driver and the IQS397 ProxFusion® Sensor with Integrated Haptics . These devices offer energy-efficient, real-time control for applications across consumer electronics, industrial controls, and wearables.

IQS391: Focused Control, Minimal Overhead

The IQS391 is a compact, efficient haptic driver for Linear Resonant Actuators (LRAs), supporting both I2C and PWM modes. A streamlined single-byte I2C interface simplifies development and reduces firmware complexity, making it ideal for battery-powered devices where responsiveness and low power matter.

Key Features of the IQS391:

. I2C Mode for direct actuator frequency control

. PWM Mode for external signal-driven behavior

. Low firmware overhead for fast development

. Optimized for power-sensitive designs like wearables and handhelds

IQS397: Integrated Sensing with Smart Haptic Control

The IQS397 combines capacitive or inductive touch sensing with an integrated LRA driver. Built on Azoteq's ProxFusion® platform, it enables autonomous, event-driven haptic feedback with minimal load on the host MCU. Designed for real-time responsiveness and robust operation, the IQS397 supports flexible configuration and dynamic power management.

Key Features of the IQS397:

. Capacitive or inductive sensing with integrated haptic driver

. I2C and Standalone modes for flexible control

. Selectable drive frequencies with H-bridge protection

. Power mode management for extended battery life

. Reliable operation in noisy environments

Designed for Real-World Integration

Both ICs are supported by evaluation kits, PC-based GUI tools, reference designs, and a motor compatibility list-streamlining implementation and reducing time to market. Combining sensing and haptic output in a single chip lowers BOM cost, simplifies layout, and accelerates product development.

Jean Viljoen, Chief Sales Officer at Azoteq, commented:

“The IQS391 and IQS397 extend Azoteq's capabilities in haptics and sensing. The IQS397, especially, changes the game by unifying input and tactile output in a single device.”

Packaging and Voltage Options:

. Supply Voltage: 1.71 V to 3.6 V

. Package: QFN20 (3 × 3 × 0.55 mm), 0.4 mm pitch

Developer Resources:

Azoteq supports engineers with a complete development ecosystem:

. Detailed datasheets and design guides

. Reference schematics and firmware examples

. Evaluation kits and PC-based configuration tools

. Technical support for integration and troubleshooting

About Azoteq (Pty) Ltd:

Azoteq ( ) is a leader in sensor fusion and haptic innovation. With a portfolio that integrates capacitive, inductive, IR, Hall-effect, and ambient-light sensing into single ICs, Azoteq's ProxFusion® technology powers next-generation user interfaces across global markets. The company operates from design centers in South Africa and Asia, supported by an international distribution network.



