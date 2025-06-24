403
Chainsys Corporation Achieves CMMI Maturity Level 5 Rating For Development And Services
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) ChainSys Corporation announced today that its Smart Data Platform division has achieved Capability Maturity Model Integration for Development (CMMI Development) Maturity Level (ML) 5 and Capability Maturity Model Integration for Services (CMMI Services) ML5 ratings.
ML5 is the highest rating in systems delivery process and quality management awarded by the CMMI Institute. ChainSys is now among a select group of data management companies to hold both CMMI Development ML5 and CMMI Services ML5 ratings, demonstrating the firm's ability to implement process-based methodologies for software development and service delivery, with continual, systematic, and technological performance enhancements over time.
CMMI is a proven, outcome-based performance model and the globally accepted standard for improving capability, optimizing business performance, and aligning operations to business goals. ChainSys' Smart Data Platform division is among the first in the enterprise data management sector to operate at CMMI ML5 for both Development and Services, indicating a strong culture of delivery excellence and robust process optimization. The appraisal was performed by an authorized CMMI Lead Appraiser.
An appraisal at Maturity Level 5 signifies the organization is performing at an "optimizing" level. At this echelon, an organization continually improves its processes based on an analytical understanding of its business objectives and performance needs. The organization uses a quantitative approach to understand both the variation inherent in the process and the causes of process outcomes.
ChainSys' Smart Data Platform division has implemented a systematic, disciplined approach in the design, development, and operation of data management projects. This ML5 rating reflects ChainSys' ability to execute complex data migration, integration, and governance projects on time, within budget, and with predictable results across Fortune 500 enterprises.
For ChainSys clients, the ML5 status means ChainSys can execute large-scale, complex data transformation projects on time, within budget, and with clear and predictable results. ML5 organizations focus on continuous process improvement based on a quantitative understanding of their business objectives and performance needs, and quantitative management of their processes to predict and systematically achieve desired performance outcomes for their data management solutions and enterprise implementations.
Sundu Rathinam, CEO and Founder of ChainSys, shared: "Achieving CMMI ML5 ratings for both Development and Services represents the culmination of our 27-year commitment to process excellence and continuous improvement. This achievement validates our systematic approach to data management and positions us as a market leader capable of delivering predictable, high-quality outcomes for our clients' most critical data initiatives."
He continued, "These distinctions demonstrate that our Smart Data Platform and methodologies can consistently deliver enterprise-grade results. Our clients can trust that their complex data migrations, integrations, and governance projects will be executed with the highest level of process maturity and quality assurance."
Balaji Srinivasan, CISO at ChainSys, commented: "The CMMI ML5 achievement reflects our organization's commitment to not just security, but operational excellence across all dimensions of our service delivery. This certification validates that our processes, from initial assessment through final deployment, meet the highest industry standards for predictability and quality."
The ML5 rating encompasses ChainSys' comprehensive data management capabilities, including its Smart Data PlatformTM with over 9,000 pre-built data accelerators, AI-powered data quality management, enterprise data governance, and seamless integration across Oracle, SAP, Salesforce, Microsoft, and other major enterprise systems.
Special recognition goes to the ChainSys process improvement team, including the Smart Data Platform engineering organization and quality assurance teams, for their dedicated efforts in achieving this milestone and establishing the systematic processes that enable consistent, predictable delivery of complex data management solutions.
About CMMI Institute
The CMMI Institute is the global leader in the advancement of best practices in people, process, and technology. CMMI Institute's mission is to elevate and transform organizational performance through evidence-based insight, training, and appraisal solutions powered by a global community of experts.
About ChainSys Corporation
The company's platform features over 9,000 pre-built data accelerators and supports major enterprise systems including Oracle, SAP, Salesforce, Microsoft, Workday, and many others. ChainSys maintains strategic partnerships with leading technology platforms and has offices across the United States and India. With 27+ years of innovation and a team of 500+ data experts, ChainSys continues to drive digital transformation for enterprises worldwide.
About CMMI Institute
The CMMI Institute is the global leader in the advancement of best practices in people, process, and technology. CMMI Institute's mission is to elevate and transform organizational performance through evidence-based insight, training, and appraisal solutions powered by a global community of experts.
About ChainSys Corporation
The CMMI Institute is the global leader in the advancement of best practices in people, process, and technology. CMMI Institute's mission is to elevate and transform organizational performance through evidence-based insight, training, and appraisal solutions powered by a global community of experts. For more information, visit
The company's platform features over 9,000 pre-built data accelerators and supports major enterprise systems including Oracle, SAP, Salesforce, Microsoft, Workday, and many others. ChainSys maintains strategic partnerships with leading technology platforms and has offices across the United States and India. With 27+ years of innovation and a team of 500+ data experts, ChainSys continues to drive digital transformation for enterprises worldwide.
