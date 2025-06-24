Marketing Technology Report 2025 For Strategy Officers And Market Intelligence Teams

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Marketing Technology Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 24, 2025

What Is The Growth Trajectory Of The Marketing Technology Market?

The marketing technology market size has grown exponentially in recent years, from $488.57 billion in 2024 to an estimated $591.57 billion in 2025. This mirrors a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 21.1%, thanks to dynamic factors such as digital transformation, increasing usage of social media, expansion of automation and personalization, customer relationship management, and the overall rise of digital marketing.

What Makes The Marketing Technology Market So Dynamic?

Looking ahead, the marketing technology market is expected to experience even more exponential growth. Experts predict a surge to $1297.12 billion by 2029, with a CAGR of 21.7%. This extraordinary growth can be attributed to advancements such as E-commerce expansion, the mobile marketing revolution, cloud computing adoption, metaverse marketing, omnichannel marketing automation. In addition, several key trends are expected to shape the market landscape, including martech stack consolidation, sustainability and ethical marketing, conversational marketing, and the rise of voice and visual search marketing.

What Are the Key Drivers Behind This Growth?

The increasing adoption of digital marketing, utilizing various channels, platforms, and technologies, is expected to propel the industry's growth. Digital marketing promotes products, services, or brands to a target audience, increasing marketing efficiency, effectiveness, and reach in today's digital landscape.

Who Are the Major Companies Operating in the Market?

Key Industry Players in the marketing technology market include Apple Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Amazon Web Services Inc., Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, Salesforce Inc., Adobe Inc., Amdocs, Hubspot Inc., Aptean Inc., and many more. These companies continue to innovate and shape the market, focusing on developing advanced AI marketing technologies to deliver growth.

What Are The Emerging Trends In The Marketing Technology Market ?

Major companies operating in the marketing technology market are developing AI-powered assistance technology to foster growth. This technology, driven by artificial intelligence algorithms, understands natural language voice commands and completes tasks for the user, pushing the boundaries of marketing technology.

How Is The Marketing Technology Marketing Technology Market Segregated ?

The marketing technology market is segmented based on product, deployment, and application. On the product front, the sector encompasses social media tools, content marketing tools, rich media tools, automation tools, data & analytics tools, and sales enablement tools. Deployment is further bifurcated into on-premise and cloud segments. The market finds applications across various industries, including IT & Telecommunication, Retail & E-commerce, Healthcare, Media & Entertainment, Sports & Events, Banking, Financial Services & Insurance BFSI, Real Estate, among others.

What Is The Geographic Distribution Of The Marketing Technology Market?

North America was the largest region in this market in 2024, followed by regions like Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa. The countries covered in this market report span across different continents, including Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, the USA, Canada, Italy, Spain.

With over 15000+ reports from 27 industries covering 60+ geographies, The Business Research Company has built a reputation for offering comprehensive, data-rich research, and insights.

