Sports Market Place Directory 2025: Industry Reference With Data On 100+ Sports

Sports Market Place 2025 provides a one-stop resource for this billion-dollar industry. This will be an important resource for large public libraries, university libraries, university athletic programs, career services or job placement organizations, and is a must for anyone doing business in or marketing a product or service to the vast U.S. sports industry.
Sports Market Place is the classic sports reference work that has served the sports industry for over 50 years, offering full coverage of 103 sports - from Air Sports to Yachting - including data on fast-growing segments such as cycling, fitness, gymnastics, martial arts, running, swimming, and weightlifting. Over the years, this work has grown to include nearly 2,000 pages of valuable content, including professional, college and youth leagues and teams, sports media, events, facilities, sponsors, manufacturers, and professional services.
With this directory on your desk, you have a comprehensive tool providing current key information about the people, organizations and events involving the explosive sports industry at your fingertips. Sports Market Place provides must-have contact information (nearly 13,500 listings) including: 11,484 websites, 6,047 email addresses, and nearly 40,000 key executives.
- Single Sports has over 2,109 sport-specific organizations , leagues and teams that comprise over 100specific sports. It includes professional, major and minor leagues, coaches, managers, and an alphabetical index. Multi Sports includes 12 specific categories , including athletic foundations, Olympic teams, halls of fame and youth sports organizations. It includes a total of 835 and an alphabetical index. College Sports has 1,697 listings with associations, conferences, degree programs, and division I, II and III schools. You'll find a comprehensive list of coaches and sports management programs, and an alphabetical index. Media includes prominent newspapers and radio and television sports programming. Listings include editors, commentators, show hosts and an alphabetical index. Sports Sponsors includes 119 sponsors that support most major sports, including college bowl games, and an alphabetical index. Professional Services comprises 13 categories , from executive search services to ticket services, for a total of 1,684 listings , and an alphabetical index. Facilities has 1,365 listings and includes seven categories from arenas to facility concession services. You'll find stadiums, race tracks, architects, management services, and an alphabetical index. Manufacturers & Retailers include 1,929 listings , with a separate section for Software Manufacturers. Listings include valuable contact information, including key executives, plus products and brands. This chapter includes two indexes - one by sport and one by subject. Events, Meetings & Trade Shows include 1,060 listings , of which130 are trade shows. Events and trade shows are listed separately by both sport and date. This section also includes two alphabetical indexes, one for trade shows and one for events.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Single Sports
- Alphabetical Index Air Sports Organizations Archery Organizations Arm Wrestling Organizations Auto Sports Organizations Auto Sports Racing Leagues/Teams Badminton Organizations Bandy Organizations Baseball Organizations Baseball, Professional Leagues/Teams: Major Baseball, Professional Leagues/Teams: Minor Basketball Organizations Basketball, Leagues and Teams Biathlon Organizations Billiards Organizations Boating Organizations Bobsledding Organizations Bowling Organizations Boxing Organizations Broomball Organizations Canoeing Organizations Climbing Organizations Cricket Organizations Croquet Organizations Curling Organizations Cycling Organizations Cycling, Leagues/Teams Dart Organizations Diving Organizations Equestrian Organizations Equestrian, Commissions/Pari-Mutuel Exercise/Fitness Organizations Fencing Organizations Figure Skating Organizations Fishing Organizations Football Organizations Football, College Bowl/Classics Football, Professional Leagues/Teams Frisbee Organizations Golf Organizations Greyhound Racing Organizations Gymnastics Organizations Handball Organizations Hockey, Field Hockey Organizations Hockey, Ice Hockey Organizations Hockey, Professional Hockey (NHL) Hockey, Professional, Minor Leagues Hockey, Roller Hockey Organizations Horseshoe Organizations Inline Skating Organizations Jai-Lai Organizations Kayaking Organizations Kiting Organizations Lacrosse Organizations Lacrosse, Leagues/Teams Luge Organizations Martial Arts Organizations Motorcycle Organizations Mountainboard Organizations Netball Organizations Orienteering Organizations Pentathlon Organizations Petanque Organizations Platform Tennis Organizations Polo Organizations Racquetball Organizations Ringette Organizations Rodeo Organizations Roller Skating Organizations Rowing/Crew Organizations Rugby Organizations Running Organizations Sailing Organizations Scuba Organizations Shooting/Hunting Organizations Shuffleboard Organizations Skateboard Organizations Skiing Organizations Sled Dog Organizations Snowboarding Organizations Snowmobile Organizations Soccer (Futsal) Organizations Soccer Organizations Soccer, Leagues/Teams Softball Organizations Softball, Leagues/Teams Speedskating Organizations Squash Organizations Surfing Organizations Swimming Organizations Table Tennis Organizations Tennis Organizations Tennis, Leagues/Teams Track & Field Organizations Triathlon Organizations Tug of War Organizations Volleyball Organizations Water Polo Organizations Water Skiing Organizations Weightlifting Organizations Windsurfing Organizations Wrestling Organizations Yachting Organizations
2. Multiple Sports
- Alphabetical Index Athletic Foundations Disabled Sports High School Sports Military Sports Olympic, International Federations Olympic, Organizations Olympic, United States Major Governing Bodies Professional Organizations Sports Commissions/Convention Visitors Bureau Sports Halls of Fame, Libraries, Museums State Games Organizations Youth Organizations
3. College Sports
- Alphabetical Index College Associations College Athletic Conferences NAIA I Colleges NCAA Division I Colleges NCAA Division II Colleges NCAA Division III Colleges Sport Management Degree Programs
4. Media
- Alphabetical Index Newspapers Magazines Sports Business Directories Media Production Sports Radio Networks Sports Radio Programs, Local Sports Radio Programs, National Sports Satellite Radio Sports Radio Stations Sports Television, Cable & Broadcasting Sports Television Pay Per View Sports Television Programs, Local Sports Television Programs, National Sports Satellite Television Sports Television Stations Sports on the World Wide Web
5. Sports Sponsors
- Sponsor by Sport Index Sports-Related
6. Professional Services
- Alphabetical Index Executive Search Services Event Planning & Services Event Security Financial Services Marketing & Consulting Services Technical Services Sports Agents Sports Attorneys Sports Medicine Services Sports Travel Services Statistical Services Student Athlete Recruiting Services Ticket Services
7. Facilities
- Alphabetical Index Arenas & Stadiums Race Tracks - Auto Race Tracks - Equestrian Downs & Parks Race Tracks - Greyhound Facility Architects & Developers Facility Management Facility Concession Services
8. Manufacturers & Retailers
- Company by Sport/Subject Index Equipment & Product Manufacturers Software Manufacturers Retailers
9. Events, Meetings & Trade Shows
- Alphabetical Trade Show Index Meeting and Trade Show Calendar Alphabetical Events Index Events by Date Events by Sport
10. All-Volume Indexes
- Entry Index Executive Index Geographic Index
