Chunghwa Telecom Receives Frost & Sullivan's 2025 Taiwan Competitive Strategy Leadership Award For Excellence In Data Center Services
Guided by a long-term growth strategy centered on infrastructure innovation, customer alignment, and sustainability, Chunghwa Telecom has consistently shown agility with its dynamic digital ecosystem. Its ongoing investment in advanced infrastructure, such as high-density data centers and AI-specific service offerings, positions the company as a key enabler of Taiwan's digital economy. Notably, Chunghwa Telecom's upcoming Taoyuan hyperscale facility-designed to deliver 12 megawatts of IT load-will set a new standard in energy-efficient, high-capacity colocation for AI and high-performance computing (HPC) applications.
"Chunghwa Telecom, as part of its AI 2.0 strategic initiative, is accelerating the network resilience at sea, on land, on space and in the air this year. The company will upgrade relevant IDC facilities across Taiwan into AI-ready data centers (AI-DCs), while also developing its own AI computing cloud platform. In parallel, Chunghwa Telecom will leverage its AI capabilities to promote industry domain-specific AI applications.", said Ben-Yuan Chang, President of Enterprise Business Group at Chunghwa Telecom.
Chunghwa Telecom's commitment to customer-centricity is reflected in its proactive approach to infrastructure modernization. The company's Existing Building Retrofitting Project, launched in 2024, focuses on converting legacy sites into AI-ready data centers through enhanced power, cooling, and structural capabilities. These retrofitted facilities complement its new builds, contributing to its continuously expanding total IT load capacity and making Chunghwa Telecom one of Taiwan's largest data center operators.
Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents the Competitive Strategy Leadership Award to a company that demonstrates outstanding strategy development and implementation, resulting in measurable improvements in competitive positioning. The award recognizes forward-thinking organizations that are reshaping their industries through innovation and growth excellence.
Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.
