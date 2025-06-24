Regeneron Announces First-Of-Its-Kind Donation Matching Program With Independent Charitable Patient Assistance Organization

TARRYTOWN, N.Y., June 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: REGN) today announced the launch of a pioneering matching program for donations to Good Days, an independent national non-profit charitable organization, to support Good Days' Retinal Vascular and Neovascular Disease Fund. Through this initiative, Regeneron has committed to matching donations up to a total of $200 million at a one-to-one rate for the remainder of the 2025 calendar year, enabling more patients to affordably access essential medicines that help protect their vision.

“We are proud to support Good Days with this unprecedented philanthropic effort,” said Leonard Schleifer, M.D., Ph.D., Board Co-Chair, President and Chief Executive Officer of Regeneron.“By matching and thus doubling donations to Good Days' Retinal Vascular and Neovascular Disease Fund, Regeneron can continue our longstanding support of patients through non-profit organizations, while encouraging others to join us in ensuring that even more patients can access the life-changing medicines they require to protect, restore and save their vision.”

The Fund offers copay assistance to U.S. patients who meet certain criteria as determined by Good Days. Donations are never intended to incentivize usage of any particular product, and this copay support is given without regard to what medicine patients are prescribed, as long as the medicine is FDA-approved to treat their covered diagnosis.

The donation matching program is part of Regeneron's broader commitment to improving patient outcomes and supporting healthcare access. Regeneron also facilitates access to medicines through product support and Managed Access Programs, patient assistance programs, and collaborations with experienced stakeholders, including nongovernmental organizations and public health agencies.

Regeneron remains committed to supporting patient access to medications and believes that patients should be able to access whatever therapy their physician prescribes for them. In the past decade, Regeneron has donated over $2.5 billion dollars to independent charitable organizations that provide financial support to patients.

Regeneron will match aggregated donations without receiving donor information; please contact Good Days directly to donate or for more information at: ... .

About Regeneron

Regeneron (NASDAQ: REGN) is a leading biotechnology company that invents, develops and commercializes life-transforming medicines for people with serious diseases. Founded and led by physician-scientists, our unique ability to repeatedly and consistently translate science into medicine has led to numerous approved treatments and product candidates in development, most of which were homegrown in our laboratories. Our medicines and pipeline are designed to help patients with eye diseases, allergic and inflammatory diseases, cancer, cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, neurological diseases, hematologic conditions, infectious diseases and rare diseases.

Regeneron believes that operating as a good corporate citizen is crucial to delivering on our mission. We approach corporate responsibility with three goals in mind: to improve the lives of people with serious disease, to foster a culture of integrity and excellence and to build sustainable communities. Regeneron is proud to be included on the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index and the Civic 50 list of the most“community-minded” companies in the U.S. Throughout the year, Regeneron empowers and supports employees to give back through our volunteering, pro-bono and matching gift programs. Our most significant philanthropic commitments are in the area of science education, including the Regeneron Science Talent Search and the Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair (ISEF) .

For more information, please visit

