Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Azerbaijan's Banks Gear Up For Fintech Revolution With ESG At Core

2025-06-24 06:06:36
(MENAFN- AzerNews)

Azerbaijan's financial sector is accelerating its digital transformation by embracing cutting-edge technologies and aligning with global trends in sustainability and governance. The agenda was laid out during the opening of the "FINTEX SUMMIT 2025 – Finance and Technologies Exhibition" in Baku, where officials emphasized the importance of integrating decentralized finance (DeFi), embedded finance, regulatory technology (RegTech), artificial intelligence (AI), and green technologies (GreenTech) into the future model of Azerbaijani banking.

