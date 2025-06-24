EBRD Advances Talks To Sell Moldova's Key Trade Hub
The EBRD received multiple binding offers following a competitive process, with interest coming from both regional and international investors. The strong response underscores the strategic importance of the port, which handles more than 70% of Moldova's waterborne import and export trade. With integrated river, road, and rail links, Giurgiulesti Port plays a central role in securing the country's supply chains and supporting its broader economic development.
The bank is working closely with its advisors to identify an investor capable of bringing both the expertise and long-term vision needed to further expand and modernize the port's infrastructure and operations. The sale process is being coordinated with the government of Moldova to ensure full compliance with national legislation.
