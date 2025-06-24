Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
EBRD Advances Talks To Sell Moldova's Key Trade Hub

2025-06-24 05:08:25
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 24. The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) has announced that it is in advanced negotiations with shortlisted bidders for the acquisition of Giurgiulesti International Free Port, Moldova's only seaport and a critical node in the country's trade and logistics network, Trend reports.

The EBRD received multiple binding offers following a competitive process, with interest coming from both regional and international investors. The strong response underscores the strategic importance of the port, which handles more than 70% of Moldova's waterborne import and export trade. With integrated river, road, and rail links, Giurgiulesti Port plays a central role in securing the country's supply chains and supporting its broader economic development.

The bank is working closely with its advisors to identify an investor capable of bringing both the expertise and long-term vision needed to further expand and modernize the port's infrastructure and operations. The sale process is being coordinated with the government of Moldova to ensure full compliance with national legislation.

