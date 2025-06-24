Ukraine Receives $190M From World Bank And Japan To Modernize Infrastructure

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announced this on Telegram, as reported by Ukrinform.

The financing, provided as a loan by the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD), will be directed toward modernizing infrastructure, restoring bridges, improving the transport system, and strengthening the road sector.

According to Shmyhal, the goal of the DRIVE project is to create sustainable infrastructure under challenging conditions.

The Prime Minister expressed gratitude to Ukraine's international partners for their continued support amid the ongoing full-scale war.

As previously reported, Ukraine received an additional EUR 1 billion from the European Union, sourced from frozen Russian assets.

Photo credit: NBU