Janet H. Ethington Champions Workplace Kindness And Mental Health Awareness

Janet H EthingtonRiverton HR Leader Encourages Everyday Acts of Compassion to Support Employee Wellbeing

RIVERTON, UT - June 23, 2025 - Janet H. Ethington, a veteran Human Resources Manager and community volunteer based in Riverton, Utah, is calling for a renewed focus on kindness and mental health in the workplace, encouraging individuals to take simple but meaningful actions in their daily lives to support others.

The initiative follows her widely circulated interview, “Leading with Heart: An Interview with Janet H. Ethington” , in which she shares lessons from a decades-long career in HR, as well as her experiences supporting employees through conflict, change, and burnout.

“Kindness is never wasted. Whether it's a conversation with someone who's struggling or simply showing respect in a tough moment, how we treat people sticks with them,” Ethington said.“It doesn't take much to make someone feel seen and valued.”

The Silent Strain on Employee Wellbeing

According to a 2023 Gallup survey, 44% of employees worldwide report experiencing stress during much of the previous day. In the U.S., over 70% of workers say their mental health has affected their work performance at some point. Despite growing awareness, many employees-especially in high-pressure industries-still suffer in silence.

“Workplaces are made up of human beings. Life doesn't stop when people walk through the office door,” Ethington noted.“We need to be more comfortable asking, 'How are you, really?' and giving people space to answer honestly.”

Listening, Leading, and Lifting

During her interview, Ethington recalled how small changes-like monthly check-ins, open-door policies, or mentorship programmes-had a tangible impact on retention and morale in one company facing high turnover.

“Sometimes, people just need to feel like someone's in their corner,” she said.“You don't need a big title or budget to offer that.”

Ethington's perspective draws from years of experience not only in HR across industries, but also through her community work in Riverton, where she volunteers with local schools, food drives, and mentoring programmes.

“We get so caught up in performance and metrics, we forget that encouragement is a form of leadership too,” she added.

A Call to Action: Be the Reason Someone Feels Valued

Janet H. Ethington is urging individuals-not just managers or executives-to start making a difference in their own environments. She advocates for:



Asking genuine questions instead of routine“how are yous.”

Creating check-in habits with colleagues and friends.

Taking small breaks to reset rather than pushing through stress.

Volunteering to help others outside of work, which studies show can improve personal wellbeing. Leading with patience, especially when someone is not at their best.

“I tell young professionals all the time: listen more than you speak. That alone can shift a team dynamic,” Ethington said.“Compassion is a skill. The more we practice it, the stronger our workplaces become.”

Moving Forward, Together

As part of her ongoing efforts, Ethington is encouraging others to join or start“Kindness in Action” days-monthly, informal initiatives where teams do something simple but meaningful: thank-you notes, coffee chats, or quick mental health breaks together.

“Even if it's just one act of kindness a week, that ripple can grow,” she said.“You never know what someone's carrying. You could be the moment their day turns around.”

For more information or to start your own workplace kindness initiative, Janet encourages individuals to reflect, act, and inspire others to do the same. Change begins with one person willing to care.

