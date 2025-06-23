IHS Launches 'Help Hearing' Campaign At National Conference

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Ais a licensed healthcare professional who specializes in evaluating and addressing hearing health. Below are some of the important duties Hearing Aid Specialists perform



Administer hearing evaluations and hearing screenings.

Identify common types of hearing loss.

Recommend, order the use of, dispense, and adjust hearing aids.

Perform tests to confirm the fit and function of hearing aids.

Provide counseling to patients and their families to optimize success with hearing aids and communication. And more!

Why should someone consider this career? Parady said, "The opportunities are vast; the demand for professionals is high, and it's a great option for anyone who wants a meaningful healthcare career without the long college path." The Hearing Aid Specialist profession has made several U.S. News & World Report Top Jobs lists, including being the number one job without a college degree in 2024. While there are over 10,000 Hearing Aid Specialists practicing worldwide, more than 500 million people are expected to have hearing loss requiring rehabilitation by 2030, with those numbers expected to increase to 711 million by 20502. IHS is working to increase the accessibility of professionals available for those experiencing hearing loss by growing the pipeline of trainees.

Are you interested in moving forward, but don't know where to start? Here are some steps to get started:



Explore what Hearing Aid Specialists do and how they help people hear better every day. Learn more here!

Choose your path: on-the-job training OR a college program. Learn more about these options here.

Going the on-the-job training approach? Get connected with an employer through IHS' Find a Provider tool, or look for the IHS Career Center, launching this summer.

Enroll in IHS' Distance Learning Course (on-the-job training) while learning hands-on from licensed professionals OR begin your college program. Pass your exams. Every state or province is different, but most require a written exam like the International Licensing Examination (ILE), and a practical, hands-on exam. Reach out to your State/Province's Licensing Agency to learn more about their requirements.

If you're an aspiring healthcare professional or looking for a career change, IHS encourages you to explore the meaningful work of Hearing Aid Specialists. Helping people stay connected to their family, friends, and the world around them, will not only change your patients' lives, but yours as well.

Resources

About Hearing Aid Specialists - International Hearing SocietyHearing Aids Statistics 2024 By Manufacturers And Countries

