Tesla Corporation Launches Robo Taxi Service

The American tech giant Tesla has officially launched its unmanned taxi service, dubbed "Robotaxi," for a select group of users, Azernews reports.

The first orders for the Robotaxi service were accepted on June 22, with the service currently available exclusively in Austin, Texas. Tesla plans to keep the service in a limited, trial phase for users interested in experiencing this new mode of transport.

Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla, stated that the vehicles now in operation are brand new and specifically designed to carry passengers. He also mentioned that any Tesla vehicle could eventually be retrofitted for use as a taxi, making the fleet potentially vast in the future.

It's worth noting that back in late April, Tesla initiated a pilot version of the Robotaxi service exclusively for its employees. During these early tests, a human operator was present in the vehicle to oversee the movements of the unmanned taxi, ensuring everything ran smoothly.