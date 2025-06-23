No Shots. No Drills. No Fear. Desert Kids Dental Transforms Pediatric Dentistry With Solea Laser Technology

MENAFN - GetNews)



Solea Laser replaces traditional drills and anesthesia for many procedures, allowing kids to enjoy stress-free, fast, and quiet dental visits.

Desert Kids Dental is redefining what it means to“go to the dentist” for children in Las Vegas. With the integration of the Solea® Laser , the clinic is delivering a pain-free, needle-free dental experience-and both kids and parents are loving the results.

Led by Dr. Sandra Thompson , a board-certified pediatric dentist and Las Vegas native, Desert Kids Dental has become one of the first pediatric practices in the city to fully embrace this advanced dental technology. Designed with children in mind, the Solea Laser replaces traditional drills and anesthesia for many procedures, allowing kids to enjoy stress-free, fast, and quiet dental visits.

“Parents are shocked when their child walks out of a cavity filling and says, 'That didn't even hurt,'” said Dr. Thompson.“We hear that all the time now, thanks to Solea.”







Changing the Way Kids Feel About Dental Visits

Fear of the dentist is one of the top reasons families delay treatment, especially for young children. But Desert Kids Dental is turning that around by using the Solea Laser to eliminate common sources of dental anxiety-such as the sound of drilling or the sting of needles.

Because the Solea Laser works using a highly targeted beam of light, many procedures no longer require numbing shots or sedation. The treatment is quiet, fast, and vibration-free, making it ideal for children who are nervous, have sensory sensitivities, or struggle to sit still.

“Children who were once terrified of dental visits now come in relaxed and smiling,” said Dr. Thompson.“It's a game-changer-not just for our patients, but for their long-term oral health.”

Wide Range of Procedures, Minimal Disruption

From simple cavity treatments to soft tissue procedures, the Solea Laser is capable of addressing a wide variety of dental needs:



Cavity preparation and fillings

Frenectomies (tongue and lip ties)

Gum reshaping Treatment of canker sores and soft tissue lesions

Since most procedures are done without anesthesia, kids can return to school or activities immediately-no waiting for numbness to wear off or dealing with drooling and discomfort.

Safety First, Always

The Solea Laser has been cleared by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for use in both hard and soft tissue procedures. Its pinpoint accuracy means less trauma to surrounding tissue, reduced bleeding, and lower risk of infection. For parents concerned about invasive treatment or exposure to unnecessary medications, Solea offers a welcome alternative.

“Our top priority is always the safety and comfort of the child,” said Dr. Thompson.“Solea lets us deliver top-tier care while minimizing physical and emotional stress.”

Local Families Are Taking Notice

Families across Las Vegas-from Summerlin to Skye Canyon and Centennial Hills-are raving about their experiences with Solea at Desert Kids Dental. The practice has seen a sharp rise in new patient referrals and is now widely regarded as a leader in child-centered dental innovation.

“Dr. Thompson is the best. My son had a cavity filled and didn't even know it was done,” said one parent in a recent review.“No shots, no crying, just smiles.”

Book a Solea Laser Appointment Today

To celebrate the continued success of their Solea Laser program, Desert Kids Dental is offering a $99 New Patient Special , which includes a comprehensive exam, cleaning, and X-rays. Whether it's your child's first visit or you're looking for a more comfortable solution, the Desert Kids Dental team is ready to help.