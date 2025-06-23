WCUSD Speech And Debate Team Earns National Honors Edgewood Middle School Named Back-To-Back School Of Excellence Champion

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The West Covina Unified School District (WCUSD) Speech and Debate Team made a powerful impact at the National Speech and Debate Tournament in Des Moines, Iowa, with standout performances and national recognition-most notably, Edgewood Middle School earning the prestigious National Championship School of Excellence Award for the second consecutive year







West Covina, CA, June 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The West Covina Unified School District (WCUSD) Speech and Debate Team made a powerful impact at the National Speech and Debate Tournament in Des Moines, Iowa, with standout performances and national recognition-most notably, Edgewood Middle School earning the prestigious National Championship School of Excellence Award for the second consecutive year.







This distinguished honor recognizes the top-performing middle school programs across the country, and Edgewood's achievement as back-to-back national champions is a testament to the commitment, skill, and preparation of its students and coaching team.

“To see our students earn national recognition at this level is nothing short of inspiring,” said Superintendent Dr. Emy Flores .“Their success reflects not only their talent and perseverance, but also the incredible dedication of our educators who make these opportunities possible. Speech and Debate empowers our students to lead with confidence and purpose-and we are so proud of their accomplishments.”

Students across WCUSD participated in various speech and debate events at the national tournament, gaining invaluable experience while showcasing their critical thinking, communication, and performance skills on a national stage.

“Programs like Speech and Debate are truly transformative for our students,” said WCUSD Board President Joe Magallanes.“The growth we see in their confidence, public speaking, and leadership skills is incredible. This is exactly why we continue to invest in opportunities that challenge, engage, and uplift our students.”

The National Speech and Debate Tournament is the largest academic competition in the country, attracting thousands of top students from every state. WCUSD's continued success is a reflection of its strong academic programming and commitment to preparing students for college, career, and civic life.

Congratulations to all of our WCUSD participants, families, and coaches, and a special shoutout to Edgewood Middle School for their historic back-to-back title as a National School of Excellence!

CONTACT: Name: Johanna Villareal Email: ... Job Title: Public Information Office