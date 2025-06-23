Peruvian Connection Spins Up The Premier Digital Destination For Artisan-Crafted Textiles With Shopify And P3 Media

NEW YORK, June 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Peruvian Connection, the leading ethical purveyor of artisan-crafted Andean textiles in North America and Europe, has successfully launched a new global ecommerce experience built on Shopify, in partnership with Shopify Platinum Tier agency P3 Media.

Since 1976, Peruvian Connection has connected customers to original designs made from luxurious Andean fibers-offering not just garments, but a deeper connection to culture, craft, and community. Their new digital storefront is a powerful extension of that mission, providing a faster, more reliable shopping experience while continuing to support the livelihoods of the Peruvian artists behind the designs.

Peruvian Connection approached the migration to Shopify with a singular goal: to make their exquisite textiles and craft goods as accessible as they are beautiful. That meant solving legacy platform issues-including frequent site outages, slow performance, limited merchandising flexibility, and an outdated data system-while also launching two fully localized storefronts for their international customers in the UK and Germany.

To meet the demands of a tight 12-week timeline and a complex 37,000-product variant catalog, P3 Media developed a custom ETL data transfer protocol, enabling seamless migration of both legacy data and new seasonal collections launching mid-project. Leveraging the native power of Shopify Markets, P3 Media also built fully localized versions of the site with support for local currencies, tax compliance, languages, and payment options.

The result: a timely, on-budget launch that empowers Peruvian Connection to grow their mission globally-with a stable, scalable, and customer-centric digital foundation.

"Peruvian Connection has thrived by providing unparalleled access to the finest handiworks on the planet, in a venue uniquely founded on respect for the artist," said Jason Owen, Director of Ecommerce at Peruvian Connection. "It was essential that our digital channels deliver on that mission, both for our customers around the globe and the expert artisans we rely on. That's why we tapped Shopify and P3 Media for this project. We knew they were partners who'd help us position ourselves for the future."

"Peruvian Connection has a tremendous vision–for their company, and for the experience their customer deserves," added David Wagoner, CMO and Co-founder at P3 Media. "With our technical Shopify expertise, we knew we could help them make that vision a reality in under three months, and we could not be more proud of the result."

