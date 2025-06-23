Exigent Technologies Ranked On Channel Partners 2025 MSP 501-Tech Industry's Most Prestigious List Of Msps

Since 1997, Exigent Technologies has combined technical experience and a can-do attitude to consistently deliver exceptional service as a managed IT services provider.

MORRISTOWN, NJ, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Technology services partner Exigent Technologies has been named as one of the world's top-performing managed service providers in the prestigious 2025 Channel Partners MSP 501 rankings . This honor reflects on Exigent's commitment to unleashing the potential of small to mid-sized businesses using The Exigent Method to enable collaborative partnerships, exceptional service, and innovative managed IT solutions.

The annual Channel Partners MSP 501 list, a technology industry benchmark, ranks companies based on a wide range of metrics, including above industry-average revenue growth, recurring revenue, high-margin services, and innovation, including monetizing AI services.

For the past 18 years, managed service providers around the globe have submitted applications for inclusion on this prestigious and definitive listing. It is a milestone achievement for any managed services organization to be included on the list. The Channel Partners MSP 501 survey uses a quantitative methodology to rank companies based on their annual revenue, profitability measured by EBITDA, and recurring revenue. The methodology has been developed by a Who's Who in the managed services industry.

“The MSP 501 is more than a ranking-it's a reflection of the innovation, operational excellence, and customer-first mindset that drives the world's top managed service providers forward. Earning a place on this list signals to customers, partners, and the broader tech community that these MSPs are setting the pace for the industry and defining what success looks like in today's complex technology landscape," said Robert DeMarzo, Sr. Director of Informa Channels events and digital content.

MSPs that qualify for the list must also pass a rigorous review conducted by the Channel Partners research team and editors. Channel Partners ranks applicants using a unique methodology that weighs financial performance according to long-term health and viability, commitment to recurring revenue, and operational efficiency.

“At Exigent Technologies, we've built our success by forging genuine partnerships and delivering technology solutions that empower our clients to thrive,” said Daniel Haurey, founder and president of Exigent.“Being recognized on the MSP 501 reflects our team's relentless commitment to integrity, resourcefulness, and exceptional service. This honor validates The Exigent Method-a consultative, collaborative approach that ensures our clients' technology strategies are tightly aligned with their long-term business goals.”

This year's list is one of the most competitive in the survey's history. Winners will be recognized on the Channel Partners and Channel Futures websites and honored during a special ceremony at MSP Summit, Sept 15-17, 2025, in Orlando, FL.

The MSP 501 represents the best in the technology services industry, delivering outstanding vendor and platform-neutral advice and value to small, midsized, and enterprise customers. This year, the average revenue per MSP 501 is $29.4 million with an average recurring revenue of $16 million. These are truly the best of the best. Many of their services and technology offerings focus on customer needs in the areas of AI, cloud, security, collaboration, networking, help desk, and remote monitoring and management. The Channel Partners MSP 501 is responsible for keeping global customers safe, connected, and efficient.

Kelly Danziger, Informa Channels GM, said, "Making the MSP 501 isn't just about performance metrics-it's about leadership, vision, and the ability to drive meaningful outcomes for customers. This recognition places these MSPs among an elite group shaping the future of technology services worldwide."

The Channel Partners MSP 501 list is based on confidential data collected and analyzed by the Channel Partners research and content teams, which work closely with a wide range of industry experts to ensure the most pertinent data on managed services performance is collected. Companies are asked to provide their actual calendar 2024 financials or fiscal equivalents. Data was collected online from February to May 2025. The MSP 501 list recognizes top managed service providers based on metrics including recurring revenue, profit margin, and other factors. The data collected by the annual MSP 501 helps every company on the list and every provider with a managed services practice, benchmark their performance and uncover new ways to grow.

Winners will be recognized at the MSP Summit during the MSP 501 gala awards ceremony scheduled for Sept. 15-17 in Orlando, FL.

The Exigent Method

Since 1997, Exigent Technologies has combined technical experience and a can-do attitude to consistently deliver exceptional service as a managed IT services provider. We believe in fostering long-term, strategic partnerships with our clients by actively engaging in their success. This collaborative mindset allows us to align technology with our clients' objectives, creating a tailored IT roadmap that helps them stay ahead of the competition. That's our proven, distinctive Exigent Method. Our commitment to true partnership, integrity, and outstanding support is reflected in our average customer tenure of a decade or more. For more information, visit exigent , call 877, or email ....

About Channel Partners

Channel Partners is a media and events destination for the information technology and communications industry. We provide information, perspective, and connection for the entire channel ecosystem, including solution providers (SPs), managed service providers (MSPs), managed security service providers (MSSPs), cloud service providers (CSPs), value-added resellers (VARs) and distributors, technology solutions brokerages, subagents, agents, as well as leading technology vendor partners and communication providers.

Channel Partners properties include awards programs such as the Channel Partners MSP 501, a list of the most influential and fastest-growing providers of managed services in the technology industry; the Channel Circle of Excellence, which honors innovative leaders from top channel vendors and distributors; and Channel Partners events, which delivers unparalleled in-person events including Channel Partners Conference & Expo and MSP Summit.

Channel Partners is part of Informa Connect, a leading provider of live events, digital content, and training for the global business technology community. Through in-depth expertise and an engaged audience community, Informa Connect helps business professionals make better technology decisions and marketers reach the most powerful tech buyers and influencers in the world. Informa Connects' portfolio includes more than 450 annual events attended by 12,000 business professionals. and an engaged audience community, Informa Connect helps business professionals make better technology decisions and marketers reach the most powerful tech buyers and influencers in the world.

