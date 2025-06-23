Flexjet joins Laver Cup 2025 as Official Sponsor

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Cleveland, Ohio, June 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Laver Cup is pleased to announce Flexjet, a global leader in luxury private aviation, as a Global Supplier for Laver Cup 2025, which will be held at Chase Center in San Francisco from September 19-21. Flexjet is a pioneer in personalized and refined fractional private jet travel and joins a roster of prestigious Laver Cup sponsors that are leaders in their categories.

“We are excited to welcome Flexjet as a sponsor of Laver Cup 2025,” said Steve Zacks, Laver Cup CEO.“Both companies focus on delivering unrivaled experiences to our customers. This collaboration will provide the opportunity to introduce Flexjet's world class private aviation services to our discerning global fan base.”

With a fleet of more than 300 of the world's most modern private jets, Flexjet employs 1,300 of the industry's most highly trained pilots, a global network of private terminals and the largest in-house maintenance network - ensuring industry-leading aircraft dispatch availability.

“As we enter our 30th year, we are looking forward to joining the tennis vertical via the Laver Cup. We find this event and the sport of tennis resonate powerfully with our ultra-high net worth clientele who appreciate the bold and modern approach of this tournament and the sportsmanship that brings these magnificent athletes together,” said Lauren Florian, Flexjet Chief Marketing Officer.“Our participation in the Laver Cup aligns with the same principles that drive our Red Label program-attention to detail, modern elegance and meaningful relationships. And it is our desire that this is the beginning of what we hope to be a long-term global relationship we will treasure.”

Named in honor of Australian tennis legend Rod Laver, winner of the calendar-year Grand Slam in 1962 and 1969, the Laver Cup pits six of the top men's tennis players from Europe against six of their counterparts from the rest of the world. The three-day competition is played on a dramatic black court and rotates host cities between Europe and the World each year.

Tennis legends Yannick Noah and Andre Agassi will be captaining Team Europe and Team World respectively for the first time this year, with six of the top 15 in men's tennis –Carlos Alcaraz, Alexander Zverev, Taylor Fritz, Holger Rune, Tommy Paul and Ben Shelton already confirmed for the eighth edition of the event.

With San Francisco set to host its first-ever Laver Cup, and Chase Center – home of the seven-time NBA Champion Golden State Warriors, and the Golden State Valkyries – welcoming tennis for the first time, anticipation is at an all-time high with Premium Hospitality Packages already sold out.

Full Tournament Ticket Packages, providing the same seat for all five sessions of the tournament, Multi-Session Ticket Packages, providing the same seat for select sessions of the tournament, and Single-Session Tickets, providing a seat for one specific session of the tournament, are currently on sale via Ticketmaster , the official ticketing partner of Chase Center.

For further updates on player announcements, event updates, ticket presales, special offers and more, fans are encouraged to register as a 'Laver Cup Insider' at lavercup.com .

The Laver Cup is a joint initiative between TEAM8, Tennis Australia, the USTA and Jorge Paulo Lemann and is an official part of the ATP Tour calendar, with results recorded on official player records.

The Laver Cup is supported by Founding Partner Rolex and Global Sponsors UBS and Mercedes-Benz.

About Flexjet

Flexjet, a global leader in private aviation, first entered the fractional jet ownership market in 1995 and is about to celebrate its 30th anniversary. Flexjet offers fractional jet ownership and leasing and is the first in the world to be recognized as achieving the Air Charter Safety Foundation's Industry Audit Standard, is the first and only company to be honored with 25 FAA Diamond Awards for Excellence, upholds an ARGUS Platinum Safety Rating, a 4AIR Bronze Sustainable Rating and is certified at Stage 2 with IS-BAO. Flexjet Technical Services, a fully integrated maintenance and product support infrastructure, has operations in the U.S., Canada and Europe and its primary mission is to support the Flexjet fleet. Red Label by Flexjet, a market differentiator, features an ultra-modern fleet, flight crews dedicated to a single aircraft and the LXi Cabin Collection of interiors. To date there are nearly 50 different interior designs across its fleet, which includes the Embraer Phenom 300, Praetor 500 and 600, Bombardier Challenger 350/3500 and the Gulfstream G450 and G650. Flexjet's European fleet includes the Embraer Praetor 600 and the Gulfstream G650. Flexjet's helicopter division offers leases, helicopter cards and convenient interchange access for its aircraft Owners. Flexjet owns, operates and maintains its fleet of Sikorsky S-76 helicopters which boast 55,000 hours of safe flying certified by Wyvern and ARGUS and serving locations throughout the northeastern United States, United Kingdom and Florida. Flexjet is a member of the Directional Aviation family of companies. For more details on innovative programs and flexible offerings, visit or follow us on Instagram @Flexjetllc .

