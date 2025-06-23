Massachusetts School Of Law Welcomes Prospective Students To Open House On Thursday, July 10Th

Andover, Massachusetts – The Massachusetts School of Law at Andover (MSLAW) invites prospective students to an Open House on Thursday, July 10, 2025, at 6:30 p.m. Designed for those considering a legal career, the event offers a close-up look at MSLAW's campus, community, and academic offerings. Early registration is encouraged, as spots are limited.

MSLAW continues to stand out for its high academic standards, reflected in recent student outcomes. Seventy-three percent of graduates passed the Bar Exam on their first attempt, exceeding the statewide average of 65 percent. These results reflect the school's commitment to preparing students for successful legal careers.

The event begins with a guided campus tour at 6:30 p.m., offering attendees a look inside the spaces that shape student life and underpin the study and practice of law. The Dean of MSLAW will close the tour with an address highlighting the school's core values, history of academic excellence, and innovative legal programs. Open House participants will also have the chance to connect with MSLAW's Admissions and Financial Aid directors, who will provide detailed guidance on the application process, financial aid options, and scholarships available to prospective students.

Throughout the evening, distinguished faculty members will be on hand to speak with guests and answer their questions. The event will also feature conversations with alumni, who will share insights into their professional journeys and the role MSLAW played in helping them launch their legal careers.

The Open House concludes with a casual gathering at the campus café. Attendees can enjoy light refreshments while networking and conversing with faculty, staff, and alumni in an informal setting. This is an opportunity to nurture a deeper connection with the MSLAW community. Complimentary school merchandise will also be available.

The July 10th Open House will enable attendees to experience MSLAW's supportive academic environment and discover how its practical approach to legal education can help students achieve their goals.

As spots are limited, prospective students are encouraged to register online at the MSLAW website: .

Massachusetts School of Law's mission is to provide an academically rigorous, affordable legal education emphasizing ethics, advocacy, leadership, and professional skills. MSLAW provides this accessible, affordable legal education to tomorrow's leaders in law, business, and technology who seek to contribute to their communities as advocates, lawyers, and leaders. Lawyers have an outsized influence in our society, and MSLAW prepares its graduates to use their skills to help their clients while providing its graduates the societal advancement and influence that a law degree has traditionally provided.

