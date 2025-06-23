Aidaptive And Bizcor Expand Inhabit Partnership With Native Enterprise-Grade Search For Streamline Customers

Building on the success of the Streamline collaboration, BizCor integration makes powerful AI-driven Search nearly plug-and-play for vacation rental managers.

CUPERTINO, Calif., June 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Aidaptive, the leading artificial intelligence (AI) platform powering the vacation rental and hospitality industries, today announced a new milestone in its partnership with Inhabit's ecosystem of brands: a native integration with BizCor, the web development leader dedicated exclusively to Streamline property managers.

This new integration builds on the foundation laid by Aidaptive's strategic partnership with Streamline, which already enables property managers to unlock the full potential of their data to boost direct booking revenue, maximize return on ad spend (ROAS), and personalize every guest experience across online and offline channels.

Plug-and-Play Search Built for Conversion

With the BizCor integration, Streamline property managers now gain seamless access to Aidaptive's enterprise-grade Search capability , which turns a historically complex and costly implementation into a near plug-and-play solution.

Search functionality is the backbone of the direct booking journey, directly influencing conversion rates and guest satisfaction. Now, vacation rental managers leveraging BizCor's expertly tailored websites can expect to:



Effortlessly deploy intelligent, personalized Search across their direct booking sites.

Enhance the most critical step in the booking process with AI that understands guest preferences and surfaces the best-fit properties in real time. Drive a 20%+ boost in booking conversion rates with enterprise-level performance - at a fraction of traditional costs and complexity.

Empowering Streamline Managers with Best-in-Class Tools

BizCor has long been a trusted website partner to Streamline property managers, offering robust, optimized designs built specifically for the industry. By adding Aidaptive's predictive Search into the BizCor toolkit, the Inhabit ecosystem continues to elevate how property managers convert visitors into loyal guests - all while minimizing technical lift and maintenance overhead.

"In a tech ecosystem rife with tools with high implementation and maintenance costs, we're proud to further our partnership with the Inhabit brand of tools to deliver even more easily the enterprise-grade Search capability our customers have come to trust," said Rakesh Yadav , CEO and founder of Aidaptive.

Availability

The Aidaptive Search integration is now natively available for BizCor customers using Streamline. Property managers interested in activating this powerful capability can learn more at .

About Aidaptive

Founded by the former Google team behind Google Ads and Payments' artificial intelligence and machine learning infrastructure, Aidaptive powers the next generation of hospitality businesses with an enterprise-grade AI, machine learning, and predictive analytics platform. For more information, visit .

About BizCor

As an Inhabit brand, BizCor designs, builds, and optimizes websites tailored to the unique needs of property managers on the Streamline platform, driving direct bookings and guest engagement.

Contact:

Bo Hur

***@aidaptive

Photo(s):



