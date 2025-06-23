Target To Hold 2024 Prices On School Supplies As It Kicks Off Back-To-School And College Season

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "This is such an important time for everyone preparing to head back to class - or heading off to school for the first time," said Rick Gomez, executive vice president and chief commercial officer, Target. "The Target team will be there for families by holding last year's prices on key school supplies and standing tall for unrivaled style, quality and exceptional value. We're proud to be a part of back-to-school and back-to-college traditions. And across our assortment, we have great prices on everything needed to get the new school year off to a great start."

Back-to-school must-haves at 2024 prices

Target is making back-to-school shopping more affordable by maintaining last year's prices on must-have supplies and offering more ways for consumers to make the most of their budget so they can have it all - high-quality, on-trend products at a great value - as they prepare for the new school year:



20 supplies for under $20 . Target is bringing back its popular list of 20 essential school supplies that add up to less than $20 total, including crayons, colored pencils, notebooks, folders and more.

School items under $5. Over 1,000 back-to-school items are $5 and under, including school supplies starting at $0.25, $2 water bottles and $5 wired headphones.

First-day-of-school outfits from $5 . Cat & Jack outfits start at $5, making it easy for parents to dress young students in affordable, on-trend clothing.

dealworthy school supplies. New this year, the retailer's dealworthy brand is expanding its value-priced lineup to include school supplies such as notebooks starting at $0.35, composition books starting at $0.50, lunch sacks at $3 and backpacks at $5. Teacher essentials starting at $3.50. Teachers can get classroom-ready affordably, with essentials like storage bins, dry erase markers and classroom décor starting at $3.50.

College-ready essentials - trend-forward and most under $40

This season Target is creating value in new ways for back-to-college shoppers, while making it easy to get everything students need to feel at home on campus. Highlights include on-trend, high-quality products at affordable prices, including:



Apparel from $5 across Target brands Wild Fable, Goodfellow & Co, Universal Thread, A New Day and more

Storage solutions from $5

Bedding starting at $10

Heyday tech accessories from $10

Trendy lighting and lamps from $10 Room Essentials Puffer Comforter for $40

New brands and expanded assortments

Target is also putting its unique mix of top national brands, only-at-Target brands and new partnerships to work for students of all ages, including:



Champion for Target. Launching in August, the Champion collection for Target will offer a fresh take on Champion's signature look, featuring a unique line of high-quality, trend-forward activewear and sporting goods for adults and kids - with most items under $40.

Herschel x LEGO. This new playful collection of a dozen adult and kids' backpacks, hip packs and lunchboxes combines Herschel's durable and practical products featuring fun LEGO designs - starting at $28. The assortment will be available to shop in select stores and Target beginning in July.

Studio McGee teen collection. Cozy florals, multi-functional furniture and stylish décor designed for tweens and teens will help them personalize their space beautifully - starting at $16. New Target Plus brands and items: Target is expanding its lineup of back-to-school and college essentials from guest-favorite brands, including mattresses and bedding from MLily, licensed wall decor from The Fan-Brand, school uniforms from French Toast and more.

Target Circle Week returns, plus special student and teacher discounts

The retailer's free-to-join Target Circle program and paid Target Circle 360 membership option make it easy for members to unlock exclusive deals, early access and special discounts, saving even more money on back-to-school and back-to-college items. This season, Target Circle and Target Circle 360 members can save via:



Target Circle Week: The week-long savings event returns July 6-12 with major deals on back-to-school and college essentials. Target Circle 360 members get early access to deals starting July 5.

Student discount: Verified college students can enjoy a one-time 20% off storewide discount with Target Circle starting June 29 - two weeks earlier than last year.

Teacher discount: Verified teachers receive a one-time 20% off storewide discount with Target Circle from July 20-Aug. 30, plus access to curated classroom sets and wish list tools. Save 50% on Target Circle 360: Through Sept. 13, teachers and students can also join Target Circle 360 and save 50% on a one-year membership, giving them access to exclusive member benefits like unlimited same-day delivery on orders over $35 right to their dorm or classroom - perfect for weekly groceries and essentials.

More ways to save time and money when back-to-school shopping at Target

Target delivers ease, value and convenience through its industry-leading fulfillment options and loyalty programs, along with tools and bundles to help families and teachers prep for the year ahead.



Target Circle , the retailer's free-to-join loyalty program, gives members access to everyday savings and benefits like exclusive partner perks with Ulta Beauty and Apple, customized bonuses to earn Target Circle Rewards and personalized savings like a 5% off birthday gift.

Target Circle 360, the retailer's paid membership program, offers unlimited same-day delivery in as little as a few hours; members-only early access to shop big sales and brand collabs; a selection of free gifts and exclusive discounts to choose from each month; and access to Shipt's 100-plus grocers and specialty retailers with no price markups, so guests can do more shopping without making multiple stops.

Personalized wish lists for teachers and college students help them organize their must-haves and prep for school.

School List Assist simplifies supply shopping right in the Target app with three easy steps: Consumers can find their child's class, choose their delivery method and check out their items. Value bundles on Target and the Target app help guests get more of what they need for less - including back-to-school and college essentials like shampoo , skin care and everyday snacks .

Whether shopping in-store or online, guests can also take advantage of Target's fast and reliable fulfillment services, including Drive Up and Order Pickup . And with the Target Circle Card1, members save an extra 5% every day , helping families stretch their budgets even further during back-to-school season and beyond.

About Target

Minneapolis-based Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT ) serves guests at nearly 2,000 stores and at Target , with the purpose of helping all families discover the joy of everyday life. Since 1946, Target has given 5% of its profit to communities, which today equals millions of dollars a week. Additional company information can be found by visiting the corporate website and press center .

1. Restrictions apply. Subject to application approval and identity verification. See Target/CircleCard for program rules and details.

SOURCE Target Corporation