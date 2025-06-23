Vegan Collagen Market To Reach USD 4,573.73 Million By 2032 Demand Driven By Rise In Plant-Based Lifestyle, Beauty Industry, And Clean Label Preferences

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The global vegan collagen market is experiencing rapid growth as consumers increasingly adopt plant-based alternatives for health, ethical, and environmental reasons. Austin, June 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global vegan collagen market was valued at USD 380.83 million in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 4,573.73 million by 2032, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 36.46% from 2025 to 2032. The global vegan collagen market is witnessing substantial growth as a result of growing consumer inclination towards plant-based, cruelty-free, and sustainable products in the beauty, health, and wellness sector. Since there is an increasing awareness of animal welfare, environmental sustainability, and individual health, shoppers are now searching for alternatives to conventional animal collagen. Following an ethical omnivore, vegan collagen is made by fermentation or plant-based amino acid mixes such that it can satisfy the hungry mouth while still aligning with moral and dietary preferences, largely among vegans, vegetarians, and flexitarians. The U.S. dominated this market with a share of around 74% worth USD 91.59 million in 2024. This is because more and more Americans have started incorporating plant-based diets into their lives and demanding cruelty-free skincare and supplement alternatives. The U.S. is also supported by a diverse beauty and nutraceutical market which incorporates novel vegan collagen products rapidly.

Geltor Inc.

Evonik Industries AG

Koninklijke DSM N.V.

Rousselot BV

Jland Biotech Co., Ltd.

Tianjin Norland Biotech Co., Ltd.

Shaoxing Marina Biotechnology Co., Ltd.

BASF SE

DIC Corporation Ajinomoto Co., Inc. Vegan Collagen Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 202 4 USD 380.83 Million Market Size by 2032 USD 4,573.73 Million CAGR CAGR of 36.46% From 2025 to 2032 Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025-2032 Historical Data 2021-2023 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Drivers . Rising Precision Fermentation Innovations Enable Scalable Production of Plant-based Collagen Peptides.

. Increasing Consumer Preference for Clean-label, Cruelty-free Supplements Fuels Market Expansion.

By Source

Vegetable-derived source category led the vegan collagen market in 2024 with 44.2% market share because of its availability, popularity among consumers, and suitability with clean-label and natural product trends. Spinach, kale, carrots, and seaweed, for instance, contain high levels of essential vitamins, antioxidants, and amino acids that trigger the body's own production of collagen. These vegetables sources are not only eco-friendly and non-GMO but also appeal to health- and ethics-conscious consumers who prefer to utilize natural sources over engineered or artificial sources.

By Form

Powdered form was the lion's share market of 54.00% of the market for vegan collagen in 2024 because of its ease of use, versatility, and popularity among consumers for its customized wellness products. Powdered vegan collagen is simple to mix with water, smoothies, coffee, or food, thus making it an easy means for everyday supplementation. The form offers precise dosing, shelf life, and the ability to combine it with other beneficial elements like vitamins, minerals, and superfoods.

By End-use

Food & beverages led the vegan collagen market in 2024 with a 37.5% share, fueled by increasing consumer demand for functional food with added health and beauty benefits. Spurred by increasing consumer demand for convenient means of sustaining skin integrity, joint mobility, and general wellness, food and beverage makers are using vegan collagen in food such as protein bars, smoothies, plant yogurts, and enriched beverages. That is especially the case with young, health-oriented consumers seeking clean-label, plant-based products that seamlessly integrate into daily diets.

Regional Analysis

North America held a 32.5% market share in 2024, dominating the vegan collagen market. Clean-label, cruelty-free, and sustainable products have become increasingly popular in the region, especially in the US and Canada, as consumers place a higher value on ingredients' transparency and ethical sourcing. Rapid innovation and simple access to vegan collagen products in a variety of forms, such as powders, drinks, and supplements, have been made possible by the strong presence of top skincare and nutraceutical brands as well as a strong e-commerce infrastructure. Furthermore, the proactive regulatory framework in North America that supports vegan, non-GMO, and eco-friendly labeling increases consumer confidence and propels market expansion.

Recent Developments

. In April 2025 , Geltor Inc., a leading biotech company specializing in vegan proteins, announced the expansion of its fermentation capacity in the U.S. to meet the growing global demand for vegan collagen ingredients across skincare and supplement applications.

. In December 2024 , Revive Collagen launched vegan collagen booster sachets targeting plant-based consumers in the wellness and beauty sectors.





