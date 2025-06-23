403
China’s CPPCC chief, Thailand’s National Assembly leader discuss bilateral ties
(MENAFN) China’s top political advisor, Wang Huning, held talks on Sunday in Beijing with Wan Muhamad Noor Matha, the President of Thailand’s National Assembly and Speaker of the House of Representatives, to discuss ways to deepen cooperation between the two nations.
Wang, who chairs the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), recalled that Chinese President Xi Jinping and Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra reached a key consensus earlier this year aimed at advancing the China-Thailand community with a shared future. He said this consensus has provided clear direction for strengthening bilateral relations.
He emphasized that China is eager to use the upcoming 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations as a springboard to strengthen long-standing ties. This includes reinforcing political trust, economic partnerships, and people-to-people connections in order to enhance cooperation under the shared future framework and deliver tangible benefits to citizens in both countries.
Wang also said that the CPPCC is committed to supporting efforts that promote stronger ties and mutual understanding between China and Thailand.
Wan Noor, in turn, said that the historical bond between the two countries is deeply rooted, describing the relationship as one of “family.” He noted widespread public support for this sentiment in Thailand.
He added that Thailand backs the global initiatives proposed by President Xi and is keen to collaborate more closely with China in sectors such as infrastructure development under the Belt and Road Initiative, trade, and tourism.
Wan Noor concluded by affirming that the Thai parliament is ready to increase its exchanges and cooperation with China to help foster joint growth and prosperity.
