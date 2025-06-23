Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Erdogan Works on Preventing Larger Conflict

Erdogan Works on Preventing Larger Conflict


2025-06-23 09:38:33
(MENAFN) Türkiye is exerting vigorous efforts to keep strikes by Israel and its backers against Iran from escalating into "a greater disaster," President Recep Tayyip Erdogan declared on Monday.

The Turkish leader delivered these remarks while speaking at a trade-union gathering in the capital, Ankara.

Erdogan emphasized that Ankara never approves assaults on Iran’s sovereignty or the stability of the area, "no matter who they come from."

"We clearly express our reaction," he added.

MENAFN23062025000045017167ID1109710671

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search