Erdogan Works on Preventing Larger Conflict
(MENAFN) Türkiye is exerting vigorous efforts to keep strikes by Israel and its backers against Iran from escalating into "a greater disaster," President Recep Tayyip Erdogan declared on Monday.
The Turkish leader delivered these remarks while speaking at a trade-union gathering in the capital, Ankara.
Erdogan emphasized that Ankara never approves assaults on Iran’s sovereignty or the stability of the area, "no matter who they come from."
"We clearly express our reaction," he added.
