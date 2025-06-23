Nibav Launches Compact, Air-Driven Home Elevators In Malaysia To Meet Rising Demand For Smart Living

Series IV air-driven home lifts in Malaysia-compact, smart, and energy-efficient for modern, accessible living.

KUALALUMPUR, MALAYSIA, June 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Nibav Lifts , a global brand specializing in air-powered residential elevators, has made a huge announcement by officially launching their new Series IV in the Malaysian market. The company's expansion into Malaysia comes at a time when homeowners across Malaysia are looking for home mobility solutions that are functional, compact, and integrated with smart technology.

With establishments in over 12 countries and over 12,000 units installed all over the world, it coincides with their growing demand for modern home options that support multigenerational living, longer-term accessibility, and energy-efficient living.

Compact, Smart, and Designed for Today's Homes

The Series IV elevator is designed for contemporary homes and requires no pit, no machine room, and very few structural alterations to the building. It has a small footprint using only 1010 mm of clear diameter, making it practical for both new builds and in existing homes.

"As urban spaces get smaller and multigenerational living becomes more common, space-saving and accessibility solutions are both becoming increasingly relevant," said Nibav Malaysia spokesperson. "The Series IV model meets that need with an appropriate combination of technology, safety and comfort to use." These lifts operate on a vacuum-based technology as opposed to traditional elevator technology. This makes for a much smoother ride With respect to power consumption, the lift uses electricity only on the way up! If you are riding down, you're using no power; thus, this is a great energy-efficient option for homeowners with a long-term view of utility costs.

Key Product Highlights

Several features included in the newly developed Series IV are designed to support performance, customization, and ease of use:

Self-Supporting and Modular: Installed in 4 - 5 working days after arrival at the site, with no need for a pit or separate machine room.

Touchscreen Control Panel: A modern, easy-to-use, and intuitive interface.

Digital Twin App: Gives the user up-to-date information and the ability to remotely monitor and control mobile devices.

Panoramic Cabin Design: 360 degrees of visibility, with a sleek polycarbonate and aluminum structural design.

Silent Operation: Vacuum technology ensures minimal noise, making it ideal for private homes.

Customization Options: Customers can choose from over 24 color variants, premium finish materials, and interior design enhancements such as leather panels and flooring styles.

Multi-Layered Safety: Includes emergency auto-descent, emergency brakes, triple-door locking systems, and more for added peace of mind.



Responding to Lifestyle Trends

Nibav's expansion in Malaysia comes at a time when housing design is rapidly shifting. An aging population, the rise of smart homes, and an increasing focus on long-term planning are all influencing purchasing decisions. Elevators, once considered a luxury, are now being integrated as part of the home from the design stage.

“Mobility is no longer just about convenience, it's about ensuring every family member can move freely and safely, regardless of age,” said the company spokesperson.“The Series IV was created with those goals in mind, while still offering aesthetic value and minimal space impact.”

Local Support and Demonstration Access

To support its Malaysian operations, the company has assembled a team of certified in-house technicians who manage installation, inspection, and after-sales service. Each technician is trained at the company's global facilities to ensure consistent standards in installation and customer care.

In addition, they have opened a dedicated Experience Center in Kuala Lumpur, where potential customers, architects, and interior designers can interact with live demo units, view material options, and consult with trained product experts.

Experience Center Location:

G-13, Fera Residence,

No. 47 Jalan 34/26, Wangsa Maju,

53300 Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

About Nibav Malaysia

Nibav Malaysia is part of Nibav Home Lifts' global network that specializes in residential elevator systems driven by vacuum technology. Their products are very safe, energy-efficient, and easy to install. All products are manufactured from internationally certified materials and standards. This is continuously investing to innovate in support smarter homes and more accessible living across a diverse range of living environments.

syedasif

Nibav Lifts

+60 16-699 9025

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.