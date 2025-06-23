403
Russian Diplomat Warns of Threat from Deepfake Tools
(MENAFN) The rising accessibility of deepfake tools is steering the world toward what Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova described as “informational barbarism.”
She called on media organizations to devote more resources to verifying facts and authenticating videos in order to confront this growing issue.
Zakharova pointed to deepfakes as a widespread threat while speaking at a seminar during the 19th General Assembly of the Organization of Asia-Pacific News Agencies (OANA), which was recently held in Russia.
According to the official, harmful actors are exploiting all available methods to deliver “poison pills of lies” toward their targets, increasingly relying on artificially generated media to fulfill their objectives.
“Just a couple of years ago deepfake was a novelty that could only confuse people, but now the quality and quantity of deepfake videos raises the question whether humanity is equipped to deal with such attacks,” Zakharova said. “I don’t have a definitive answer.”
