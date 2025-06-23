Indyme Launches Its Third Generation Freedom Case: A Smarter, More Flexible Self-Service Security Case For Modern Retail

Freedom Case GM (Gondola Mount) in a store

New gondola-mount Freedom Case delivers 98% shrink reduction, $10K annual labor savings, and real-time insights-without locking out loyal customers.

- Joe Budano, Indyme CEOSAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Indyme, a pioneer in retail security and shopper engagement technologies, today announced the launch of Freedom Case GM (Gondola Mount) - the latest innovation in its expanding Freedom Case product line. Packed with all the sales saving self-service features of Freedom Case, the 3rd generation Freedom Case GM features a new innovative telescoping design concept, expanding from 13 inches to 23 inches to accommodate virtually any gondola system, saving cost and simplifying installation. It is now available in 84”, 72”, and 60” heights as well as 48” and 36” widths. With built-in LED lighting, powerful investigative tools, and a modular, wrap around design, this new smart showcase gives retailers unprecedented flexibility to protect merchandise without sacrificing sales or the shopper experience.Launching amid record-breaking retail shrink - estimated at over $125 billion annually in the U.S. alone - Freedom Case GM is engineered to combat organized retail crime and grab-and-go theft, while maintaining access and transparency for trusted customers.“Freedom Case is the answer to shopper's growing dissatisfaction with traditional locked cases.” said Joe Budano, CEO of Indyme.“Freedom Case GM not only solves for the locked case dilemma, it frees retailers from unproductive labor and restores lost sales.”________________________________________Security Without SacrificeFreedom Case GM combines intelligent locking technology, plug-and-play gondola compatibility, and data-rich analytics to bring scalable, self-service protection to a wider range of store formats - from big-box chains to specialty retailers.Key benefits include:.Instant Install – Mounts directly to standard gondola uprights with no planogram changes and no need to de-merch the gondola during install..Frictionless Access – Shoppers unlock the case using their mobile number, loyalty credentials or by using the retailer's App - no need to wait for staff..Intelligent Oversight – Sensors monitor access attempts, detect suspicious activity, and notify store teams in real time..Shrink Reduction – Retailers using Freedom Case technology have seen up to 98% reduction in theft in targeted categories..Customer Retention – Maintains product visibility and accessibility, avoiding the 25–30% sales abandonment rates seen with traditional locked cases..Labor Savings – By reducing the need for staff assistance, retailers save up to $10,000 annually per case compared to traditional locked cabinets.“Freedom Case GM is the most shopper-friendly shrink solution on the market,” said Philip Joosten, VP of Sales at Indyme.“It doesn't just protect - it converts. Customers see the product, access it easily, and buy it, while retailers stay in control.”________________________________________Data That Drives ActionFreedom Case GM is cloud-connected, providing unprecedented insights into customer interactions & shopping behavior. For the first time Indyme is enabling retailers to identify and differentiate trusted shoppers from red list shoppers.Retailers gain access to:.Engagement Metrics – Understand when, where, and how often products are accessed..Suspicious Behavior Detection – AI flags risky interactions, reducing investigator time by surfacing actionable evidence..Prosecution Support – Event data is logged and timestamped, allowing retailers to build strong multi-store felony cases with confidence.This level of intelligence empowers loss prevention teams to act faster and more effectively.________________________________________Freedom to Deploy AnywhereFreedom Case GM extends Indyme's shrink-reduction capabilities beyond liquor, shave, baby formula, nutrition, electronics and health & beauty. The gondola-mounted design makes it ideal for use in promo aisles, gift card displays, OTC, and other high-velocity departments - all without major infrastructure changes.“With GM, we're expanding where intelligent protection can live in the store,” said Hedgie Bartol, VP of Business Development at Indyme.“It's a practical, scalable solution that integrates seamlessly into retailers' existing environments.”________________________________________Now Available | See It Live at NRF ProtectFreedom Case GM is available nationwide starting June 24, 2025. Retailers can request a demo, and learn more at:👉 Indyme, LLC > Freedom CaseTMThe product will also be showcased at NRF Protect, June 24–25, in Grapevine, TX, at Indyme Booth #517.________________________________________About IndymeIndyme is a technology innovator serving the retail industry for over 40 years. From real-time shopper engagement to AI-powered loss prevention, Indyme's solutions help the world's largest retailers operate more securely, efficiently, and profitably.________________________________________

