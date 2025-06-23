BBB Pest Control Companies

Effective Pest Control

Homeowners Are Finding Out The Importance Of Choosing a Qualified Pest Control Company in Virginia Beach, Chesapeake, Newport News, Williamsburg and Norfolk.

- George PilkingtonVIRGINIA BEACH, VA, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Why Choosing a Qualified Pest Control Company Matters More Than EverLocal, Accredited, and Trusted: What Homeowners Should Look for in a Pest Control ProviderAs homeowners increasingly seek safe, effective solutions for unwanted pests, industry experts are emphasizing the importance of choosing a qualified, reputable pest control provider. Not all companies are created equal - and selecting the right one can mean the difference between a quick fix and long-term peace of mind.When evaluating pest control companies, homeowners should consider several key qualifications:1. BBB Accreditation: A Better Business Bureau (BBB) accreditation is a mark of trust and credibility. It shows the company adheres to high ethical standards and resolves customer concerns in a timely and professional manner.2. Strong Google Reviews: A consistent rating of 4.7 stars or higher with genuine, positive customer feedback speaks volumes about a company's service quality, responsiveness, and results.3. 25+ Years in Business: Experience matters. A company that has been in operation for over two decades has weathered market changes, evolved with technology, and demonstrated long-term commitment to quality service.4. Local and Family-Owned: Choosing a local, family-owned pest control provider supports the community while ensuring personalized, attentive service. These businesses are more likely to treat customers like neighbors - because they are.5. Weekly Employee Training: Safety and effectiveness go hand in hand. Companies that provide weekly training for their technicians ensure that employees stay up-to-date on the latest safety protocols, treatment techniques, and pest control technologies. This ongoing education not only protects the technicians but also guarantees safer, more reliable service for homeowners.“Pest control is more than spraying and walking away,” said George Pilkington, owner of Universal Pest & Termite.“It's about trust, knowledge, and protecting families from unwanted pests in a safe, effective way.”With summer bringing increased pest activity, homeowners are urged to act quickly - but wisely. Working with a qualified, experienced pest control company ensures the safety of both property and loved ones.Brought to you by Universal Pest & Termite. Founded in 2000, Universal Pest & Termite is a trusted, family-owned pest control provider serving Virginia Beach, Chesapeake, Norfolk, Portsmouth, Suffolk, Newport News, hampton, Williamsburg, York County and surrounding areas in Virginia. Accredited by the BBB and backed by decades of experience, the company offers environmentally conscious pest control and termite control solutions with a commitment to quality and community. Exterminating Companies

