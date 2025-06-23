Advisory Issued By Embassies To Their Citizens Do Not Reflect Existence Of Specific Threats: Mofa Spokesperson

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Advisor to the Prime Minister and Official Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Dr. Majid bin Mohammed Al-Ansari, indicated that the advisory issued by a number of embassies to their nationals to take precautions or avoid certain locations in the State of Qatar are part of the general policies followed by various countries regarding travel guidelines and security updates for their citizens around the world, and do not necessarily reflect the presence of specific threats.

Dr. Al-Ansari stressed, in a statement to the Qatar News Agency (QNA), that the security situation in the country remains stable, and that the competent authorities are closely monitoring the situation and are ready to take all necessary measures to ensure the safety and security of citizens, residents, and visitors.

"The public will be kept informed of any developments that may warrant notification or action, and we stress the importance of obtaining information from official sources," he added.

State of Qatar continues to exert intensive diplomatic efforts to de-escalate tensions in the region and to preserve regional security and stability through ongoing engagement with relevant stakeholders and regional and international partners.