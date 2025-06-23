Stelo Files Complaint Against Dexcom, Inc. For Trademark Infringement, Negligence, Unfair Competition

SAN FRANCISCO, June 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Stelo, an enterprise software company , has filed suit in Federal District Court for the Central District of California against San Diego-based Dexcom, Inc. asserting that the latter's recently launched, over-the-counter Stelo Wearable Glucose Biosensor sold to pre-diabetic patients has caused, and will continue to cause, unwarranted consumer confusion that Stelo is affiliated with Dexcom. Specifically, since the launch of the Stelo biosensor, more than 3,000 of its customers have contacted Stelo seeking customer support for their software-based biosensor, including complaints directed to the efficacy of the system. To date, Dexcom has been unwilling to address the confusion of its customers or the misplaced association of Dexcom with Stelo.

The complaint alleges that Dexcom launched its Stelo biosensor despite knowing of Stelo's separate software business and despite the fact that the United States Patent and Trademark Office issued an Office Action denying Dexcom's effort to register a Stelo trademark for use of its biosensor. Since its launch in August of 2024, and because of Dexcom's strong marketing push supporting the first over-the-counter continuous glucose monitor for prediabetic patients, public attention now overwhelmingly associates Stelo with Dexcom. The relevant public associates Stelo, the software company, as an affiliate of Dexcom. This misplaced affiliation had destroyed the independent goodwill Stelo built in the name. Stelo intends to ask the court to preliminarily enjoin Dexcom use of the Stelo name with respect to its biosensor to quell consumer confusion and mitigate Stelo's customer support being inundated with health-related and software support questions from concerned Dexcom customers.

"We've invested years into building a trusted brand in enterprise data replication. Since Dexcom's launch of its Stelo-branded glucose monitoring device, we've faced a flood of misdirected inquiries from confused Dexcom customers, with many seeking urgent medical support and reports of faulty sensors. This confusion undermines our ability to serve our own customers and devalues the identity we've worked hard to establish," said Paul Rampel, President & Founder of Stelo. "We're taking this action to protect our brand, our customers, and the integrity of the marketplace."

The lawsuit asserted both Federal, state, and common law claims for trademark infringement as well as for unfair competition. In addition to seeking to enjoin Dexcom's use of the Stelo name, Stelo seeks compensatory damages for its loss of goodwill as well as its efforts to correct the public misconception that Stelo is somehow affiliated with Dexcom. Stelo is represented in this matter by Fox Rothschild LLP.

About Stelo

Stelo, which is incorporated as StarQuest, Inc., has been a leading provider of data integration software solutions for more than 25 years. Through seamless data ingestion, Stelo empowers data ecosystems to flourish, supporting data migration, data mirroring, and data streaming – all in one powerful, flexible tool. Stelo is continually evolving, integrating legacy, current, and future needs as data requirements grow. The company's purpose-built software frees organizations from the difficulties of static data pipelines, and ensures data is always ready for real-time insights and scalable growth. Stelo has provided its customers with software solutions for the past 25 years across industries, including healthcare and pharmaceutical. Stelo products include not only data replication solutions but also data connectivity solutions that allow different devices to connect and communicate.

About Fox Rothschild LLP

Fox Rothschild LLP is a national law firm with over 1,000 attorneys providing a full range of legal services, including intellectual property, business litigation, and regulatory counsel. The firm has a strong track record of protecting clients' trademarks and brand assets across industries.

SOURCE Stelo

