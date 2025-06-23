Azerbaijan Welcomes Evacuees From Iran Via Astara Border Crossing
In the latest phase of an ongoing evacuation effort, citizens from several countries including China, Sri Lanka, Canada, and the United States have entered Azerbaijan via the Astara state border checkpoint, Azernews reports.
These individuals were compelled to leave Iran due to recent unrest in the country. Evacuated persons arrived with all necessary documents prepared in accordance with international protocols. They were efficiently and accurately processed by Azerbaijan's border service officials.
At the border crossing, an assistance zone was established where evacuees underwent initial medical examinations and received psychological support services.
Many expressed gratitude for the warm hospitality and high level of organization they experienced in Azerbaijan. One evacuee from China, Ka Tung Tai, shared:“People here are very kind and helpful. We feel completely safe. Azerbaijan is a beautiful country. Thank you for your support.”
Special buses were arranged to transport the evacuees safely towards Baku.
Relevant Azerbaijani authorities remain on high alert, ready to manage subsequent phases of the evacuation process.
It is worth noting that several foreign governments have formally requested the Azerbaijani government's assistance in facilitating the transit of their nationals through Azerbaijan, enabling their safe return home amid the turmoil in Iran.
