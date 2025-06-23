NDAE Exchange Unveils NDAE Academy 2.0 For Crypto Learning Advancement
"We see education as foundational infrastructure in a decentralized world, not a luxury add-on," said Angela Brooks, Director of Educational Strategy at NDAE Exchange. "NDAE Academy 2.0 ensures our users grow with the industry-not behind it."
Highlights of NDAE Academy 2.0 include:
Tiered Curriculum Structure: Courses are categorized into foundational, intermediate, and strategic levels, auto-recommended based on user behavior.
AI Learning Assistant: Learners receive real-time guidance, summaries, and answers through an embedded AI module tailored to their progress.
Simulation Mode: Users can practice mock trades, DeFi staking, and smart contract interactions in a no-risk environment.
Blockchain-Verified Certification: Upon completing key modules, learners earn verifiable certificates to demonstrate functional expertise.
Live Content Sync: The curriculum is continuously updated through NDAE's internal research and market insights team to reflect the latest developments in crypto and Web3.
The 2.0 platform is now live in five languages-English, Mandarin Chinese, Spanish, Korean, and Turkish-with more in development. Access is free for all NDAE Exchange registered users.
By reinforcing education as a core pillar of the platform, NDAE Exchange affirms its mission to not only build the future of digital trading-but also the knowledge base required to navigate it confidently.
About NDAE Exchange
NDAE Exchange is a U.S.-based global digital asset trading platform focused on AI-driven infrastructure, institutional-grade security, and multi-jurisdictional compliance. NDAE serves users across more than 100 countries and offers a wide range of crypto products, including spot trading, DeFi access, risk-managed tools, and investor education.
Disclaimer:
The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended that users practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.
Contact
PR Manager
Gavin Rogers
NDAE Exchange
[email protected]
Photo:
SOURCE NDAE Exchange
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
All In Traders Expands Its Trading Ecosystem With“Netflix For Traders,” AI Tools, And Global Live Event
- B2broker Receives“Best Liquidity Provider” Award At Forex Traders Summit Dubai 2025
- Jellydator Launches No-Code Platform Bringing Institutional-Grade Crypto Trading Tools To Retail Investors
- ALT5 Sigma Integrates Lightning Network With Voltage To Enable Instant Bitcoin Payments
- Primexbt Expands Global Reach With FSCA-Regulated Crypto Asset Services
- Tommaso Caratelli Introduces Zerix, Focusing On Innovative Risk Strategies
- Bitvault Raises $2M From GSR, Gemini, And Auros To Launch BTC-Backed Money
CommentsNo comment