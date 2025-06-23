NDAE Exchange Unveils NDAE Academy 2.0 For Crypto Learning Advancement

MENAFN - PR Newswire) As demand for reliable blockchain education rises, NDAE Academy 2.0 offers a structured learning experience covering custody, DeFi strategies, smart contract interaction, and compliance fundamentals. The initiative reflects NDAE's long-term strategy to pair trading tools with user empowerment.

"We see education as foundational infrastructure in a decentralized world, not a luxury add-on," said Angela Brooks, Director of Educational Strategy at NDAE Exchange. "NDAE Academy 2.0 ensures our users grow with the industry-not behind it."

Highlights of NDAE Academy 2.0 include:

Tiered Curriculum Structure: Courses are categorized into foundational, intermediate, and strategic levels, auto-recommended based on user behavior.

AI Learning Assistant: Learners receive real-time guidance, summaries, and answers through an embedded AI module tailored to their progress.

Simulation Mode: Users can practice mock trades, DeFi staking, and smart contract interactions in a no-risk environment.

Blockchain-Verified Certification: Upon completing key modules, learners earn verifiable certificates to demonstrate functional expertise.

Live Content Sync: The curriculum is continuously updated through NDAE's internal research and market insights team to reflect the latest developments in crypto and Web3.

The 2.0 platform is now live in five languages-English, Mandarin Chinese, Spanish, Korean, and Turkish-with more in development. Access is free for all NDAE Exchange registered users.

By reinforcing education as a core pillar of the platform, NDAE Exchange affirms its mission to not only build the future of digital trading-but also the knowledge base required to navigate it confidently.

About NDAE Exchange

NDAE Exchange is a U.S.-based global digital asset trading platform focused on AI-driven infrastructure, institutional-grade security, and multi-jurisdictional compliance. NDAE serves users across more than 100 countries and offers a wide range of crypto products, including spot trading, DeFi access, risk-managed tools, and investor education.

Disclaimer:

The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended that users practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.

Contact

PR Manager

Gavin Rogers

NDAE Exchange

[email protected]

Photo:

SOURCE NDAE Exchange