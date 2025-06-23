NETCLASS TECHNOLOGY INC And Nanyang Institute Of Social Sciences Join Forces To Explore New Paths In Smart Education

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SHANGHAI and HONG KONG, June 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NETCLASS Technology INC (Nasdaq: NTCL; the“Company” or“NetClass”), a leading B2B smart education IT solutions provider with offices in Shanghai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Tokyo, is pleased to announce that it signed a Framework Agreement for Cooperation with Nanyang Institute of Social Sciences Ptd. Ltd. (“Nanyang Institute of Social Sciences”), a private higher education institution registered with Singapore's Ministry of Education, to mark the beginning of a new chapter in AI-powered education.

Through this partnership, NetClass will leverage its robust data and AI capabilities to enhance course delivery and improve teaching outcomes at Nanyang Institute of Social Sciences. In return, Nanyang Institute will draw on its strong local network and academic expertise to support NetClass's expansion in the Singapore market. Together, the two institutions aim to explore cutting-edge applications of digital technology in education and drive innovation in teaching models.

NetClass's online learning platform and AI-powered teaching assistant system have been widely recognized for their effectiveness and innovation. Building on this solid foundation, both parties plan to co-develop a smart digital learning platform focused on social and management sciences, designed to serve students worldwide. The platform will integrate intelligent systems for teaching, learning, and assessment to deliver more efficient education experiences.

This partnership will follow a phased approach, with both parties continuously exploring and refining the collaboration. At a future stage, NetClass and Nanyang Institute of Social Sciences will also consider equity-level cooperation to strengthen and scale their joint efforts, aiming to create a new paradigm in educational technology partnerships.

“The partnership represents a significant step forward in executing our global expansion strategy and strengthening our presence in Southeast Asia, one of the world's most dynamic education markets,” said Dr. Jianbiao Dai, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of NetClass.“By collaborating with Nanyang Institute of Social Sciences, NetClass gains valuable access to local market insights, academic networks, and regional credibility, accelerating our path to growth and long-term profitability. The initiative also aligns with NetClass's broader mission to build a globally scalable AI-powered education ecosystem, and diversify our business model across markets and verticals.”

This collaboration between NetClass and the Nanyang Institute of Social Sciences represents not only an innovative leap in educational technology but also a strategic move to accelerate the digital transformation of education. With the joint efforts of both organizations, the partnership is expected to inject fresh momentum into the global education landscape and help nurture a new generation of high-quality talent equipped for the future.

About Nanyang Institute of Social Sciences (NISS)

Founded in 2018 and based in Singapore, Nanyang Institute of Social Sciences (NISS) is a private education provider registered with the Committee for Private Education. NISS offers postgraduate and executive education programs, including its flagship Chinese-language MBA in partnership with Jinan University. With a mission to integrate Eastern insight and Western academic standards, NISS equips professionals with the interdisciplinary knowledge and leadership skills needed to address today's global challenges. For more information, visit: .

About NETCLASS TECHNOLOGY INC

NETCLASS TECHNOLOGY INC is a leading B2B smart education specialist with offices in Shanghai, Hong Kong, Singapore, and Tokyo, providing innovative IT solutions to schools, training institutions, corporations, public agencies, and other organizations. Our services include SaaS subscription services and application software development, with solutions spanning teaching and campus management, online teaching, examinations, epidemic prevention, data storage, EDC (Education Credit) blockchain systems, and lecturer evaluation services. Our mission is to deliver reliable, high-quality products that drive sustainable growth for our customers. For more information, please visit the Company's website:

