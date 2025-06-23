Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Russia Criticizes US Attacks on Iran

2025-06-23 04:35:07
(MENAFN) Russia has strongly denounced the United States for conducting air and missile assaults on Iran's nuclear installations, labeling the moves as “irresponsible, provocative and dangerous.”

The Kremlin cautioned that these operations could steer the Middle East toward a widespread conflict with dire nuclear repercussions.

During a special meeting of the United Nations Security Council held on Sunday, Russian envoy Vassily Nebenzia accused the United States of breaching the UN Charter, global norms, and the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT).

He argued that the attacks represented a clear violation of accepted international principles.

Nebenzia emphasized that “The United States has opened a Pandora’s box, and no one knows what consequences may follow,” adding that by hitting nuclear sites monitored by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), the US has “once again demonstrated total disregard for the position of the international community.”

