US vice President is against US involvement in Iran-Israel conflict
(MENAFN) US Vice President J.D. Vance is reportedly against direct American involvement in the ongoing conflict between Israel and Iran, according to sources cited by Reuters. His stance was made public just hours before President Donald Trump authorized strikes on Iran’s Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan nuclear facilities.
The reported disagreement emerged during a high-stakes phone call on Thursday involving Trump, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and other senior officials from both countries. The conversation was described as “tense” by those familiar with the exchange.
During the call, Israeli leaders urged the U.S. president to abandon the two-week deadline he had set for Iran to reach an agreement on its nuclear program. They pushed for immediate U.S. military support, arguing that there was only a short window of opportunity to effectively deploy America’s bunker-busting bombs against Iran’s fortified Fordow site.
According to the sources, Vance, who served in the Iraq War, “pushed back” on the request, stressing that the United States “should not be directly involved” in the conflict. The sources added that he feared “the Israelis were going to drag the country into war.”
Vance was present alongside Trump during the president’s televised announcement from the White House, in which Trump claimed that the Iranian nuclear sites had been “completely and totally obliterated.” However, Iranian officials later contested this, asserting that the strikes caused only minor damage.
Following the announcement, social media users circulated images of Vance at the press event, commenting on his visibly “confused” and “not happy at all” demeanor.
Later that day, in an interview with a news agency Meet the Press, the vice president clarified his position, stating, “we do not want war with Iran. We actually want peace, but we want peace in the context of them not having a nuclear weapons program.”
