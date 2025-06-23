Rider Safety In Focus: Motorcycle Airbag Market To Surge From USD 0.46B In 2025 To USD 1.07B By 2035

Motorcycle Airbag Market Growth

surge in demand for advanced safety system, and development of self-contained airbag jackets are anticipated to boost the growth of the global market

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Allied Market Research has recently published a comprehensive study titled, *"Motorcycle Airbag Market by Components (Airbag, Crash Sensor, Airbag ECU, Others), by Coating (Neoprene Coated, Silicone Coated, Non-Coated), by Sales Channel (OEM, Aftermarket), by Fabric Type (Nylon, Polyester, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2025–2035."According to the report, the global motorcycle airbag market is projected to grow from $0.46 billion in 2025 to an impressive $1.07 billion by 2035, registering a robust CAGR of 9.3% from 2026 to 2035In Details Download Sample PDF Copy :There are prominent key factors that drive the growth of the motorcycle airbag market, such as increase in number of road accidents, increased demand for advanced safety system, and development of self-contained airbag jackets. The market economy is also responsible for the growth of the market. Countries such as China, India, Brazil, and South Africa are developing economies. Thus, the manufacturing sector witnesses prominent growth in these countries, which is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the growth of the automotive industry which in turn is expected fuel the market. Also, in some undeveloped countries, there is an increase in the vehicle sales, which is expected to boost the market.Major determinants of the market growthIncrease in number of road accidents, rise in demand for advanced safety systems, and development of self-contained airbag jackets are expected to boost the growth of the global motorcycle airbag market. However, high initial investment and software failures associated with sensors hinder the market hinder the market growth. On the contrary, growth in awareness from customers for protective gears and surge in demand for bike taxi services would open new opportunities in the future.Key Industry Players Accelerating Innovation in the Motorcycle Airbag MarketAirvestBering MotoAlpinestarsDainese S.p.A.CLOVER IT S.r.l.FuryganDPI SafetyHeliteHonda Motor Co., LtdGIMOTO SRLKlimMOTOAIRÂ Mugen Denko Co., Ltd.Point Two Air Vests USA LLCRST MotoSpidiTucano Urbano S.r.l.The airbag segment to dominate the marketBy components, the airbag segment would hold the largest share in 2025, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global motorcycle airbag market, due to rise in consumer awareness towards vehicle and driver safety. However, the crash sensor segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 10.3% during the forecast period (2025–2035), due to surge in demand for sensor technology to enhance the safety system in motorcycles.Interested to Procure the Research Report? Inquire Before Buying -The neoprene coated segment to manifest the highest CAGR through 2035By coating, the neoprene coated segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 10.2% during the forecast period (2025–2035). In addition, the segment will account for the largest share in 2025, contributing to nearly two-fifths of the global motorcycle airbag market, owing to increase in use of this material for special-purpose clothing such as motorcycle jackets because of its heat resistance and tensile strength. The report includes analysis of the silicone coated and non-coated segment.The OEM segment to hold the lion's shareBy sales channel, the OEM segment is expected to hold the largest share in 2025, contributing to nearly 90% of the global motorcycle airbag market, as OEMs are coming up with the advanced crash sensors and ECUs as a standard function in their vehicles. In addition, the segment is expected to maintain its dominant position during the forecast period. However, the aftermarket segment would showcase the highest CAGR of 11.9% during the forecast period, owing to growth in popularity of the airbag jackets and vests among the vehicle owners for safe drive.By nylon segment to showcase the highest CAGR by 2035By fabric type, the nylon segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 9.6% during the forecast period. In addition, the segment would hold the largest share in 2025, accounting for more than half of the global motorcycle airbag market, and will continue to dominate the market in terms of revenue throughout the forecast period. This is due to increase in adoption of nylon because of its high tensile strength, high elasticity, and superior abrasion resistance. The report includes analysis of the polyester and others segments.North America held the largest shareBy region, the global motorcycle airbag market across Asia-Pacific would hold the largest share in 2025, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the market, and will continue to maintain the leading position during the forecast period. Furthermore, the region expected to showcase the highest CAGR of 10.4% during the forecast period, owing to presence of large motorcycle fleet and increase in government regulation for safety.Request for Customization at -KEY FINDINGS OF THE STUDYBy components, the crash sensor segment is expected to register a significant growth during the forecast period.By coating, the neoprene coated segment is projected to lead the global motorcycle airbag marketBy sales channel, the aftermarket segment is projected to lead the global marketBy fabric type, the nylon segment is projected to lead the global motorcycle airbag marketRegion-wise, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.Similar Reports We Have on Airbag Industry:- CAGR of 5.7% from 2021 to 2030- Automotive Curtain Airbags Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report, by Vehicle Type, by Material, by Application and, by End User : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032Automotive Airbag Silicone Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report, by Airbag Position, by Airbag Type and, by Vehicle Type : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

